Therap Services Invites Industry Professionals to Present and Discuss Best Practices at the 2025 National Conference in Nashville

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations within the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, invites industry professionals to submit presentations and participate in panel discussions at its 2025 National Conference.

The National Conference will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from February 4 to 6, 2025. During this three-day event, participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest industry insights and engage in expert-led sessions. The event is aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration among industry professionals dedicated to enhancing disability care services.

Therap is offering two distinct opportunities for user presenters: panel discussions or presentations. For panel discussions, participants are invited to engage in discussions that focus on several key topics including Provider Administration, Billing Administration, Quality Assurance, or Staff Training, Onboarding and Retention. Panelists must submit individually and then collaborate in small groups to explore their topics. A mock interview with Therap will precede the formation of panelist groups, ensuring a well-prepared and cohesive presentation at the conference.

The conference will also feature individual and duo presentations covering a wide range of topics, from best practices in module usage to comprehensive strategic approaches. With a limited number of presenters per session, these presentations allow for an in-depth exploration of each subject, and selected submissions will qualify for significant registration discounts.

Key submission deadlines and benefits include: For panel discussions, submissions must be made by October 31, 2024, with selected panelists receiving a 25% discount on registration fees. While the early submission deadline has already passed for presentations, the regular submission deadline is October 31, 2024 and a 50% discount is available for selected presenters.

Industry professionals are encouraged to visit the conference website to submit their proposals and seize this unique opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise with peers.

For more information on 2025 Therap National Conference, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2025-national-conference/#information_tab

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

