Therap Services Named G2 Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Usability, and More for Spring 2023

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services has been listed as the Spring 2023 leader in the review site G2.com , across four different categories: Assisted Living , Home Health Care , Mental Health , and Physical Therapy software. Based on User reviews, G2 has also awarded Therap with the distinctions of Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Meets Requirements, and Best Relationship.

"As always, we are delighted to receive these awards as they demonstrate both the positive experience that our Users have with our industry-leading software solution as well as with our Support team," says Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services. "We strive to help organizations provide meaningful outcomes for the people they support. Receiving recognition across these different categories speaks to our team's commitment in helping organizations maximize the benefits of our comprehensive suite of tools."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations find the right software and services to meet their needs by evaluating over 1 million reviews. The following are some comments made by G2 users regarding Therap:

"Therap has helped our agency with keeping track of the supports that are given. We have found it a helpful tool. Anytime that we have any issues or problems, the staff have always been helpful with teaching us how to use Therap properly. We look forward to more modules." - Director of Community Programs in Mid-Market.

"Therap truly meets all needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement.

"Therap helped our 20+ year old corporate adult foster care step into the future of direct care documentation & management by offering products that get the job done thoughtfully and efficiently. Change management can be tense, but training was made easy by guided tutorials and responsive staff with experience working & leading in our environments. We chose to invest in this dynamic web-based system for better oversight & remote work capabilities, and really appreciate the option to build & add at our own pace." - Director of a Small Business.

To read more Therap reviews and learn about our Spring 2023 awards, visit G2.com.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services