Therap Services offers Self Password Reset to Maintain Strong Security Measures for its Electronic Health Records Software and ensure Data Privacy for Human Services Professionals in Compliance with the HIPAA policies

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) software solutions for service providers in the broader human services settings, continues to maintain industry-leading security measures and data integrity best practices so that users are able to securely access the system, and share information in compliance with HIPAA. Therap provides users with a Self Password Reset feature that allows them to be able to reset their passwords using a One Time Password sent to them via email or pager.

Using the Self Password Reset tool, users can easily access their accounts while maintaining a high level of security whenever they forget their passwords or get locked out of their account. Users who have Self Password Reset enabled for their account, but have yet to configure their Self Password Reset Email or Phone/Text Message Email, will be prompted to configure at least one of the two fields upon login. Therap ensures industry-leading security and data integrity at every step of the documentation process. Therap's two-factor authentication option offers an added layer of security when logging into the system through a second registered phone number or device.

Therap offers an array of person-centered planning tools that include activity tracking, electronic signatures and other audit features for every action taken by users while working in the application, from creating a new form to updating, approving, reviewing, and acknowledging an existing form, as well as carrying out any other actions or activities unique to each area. Therap ensures security and data integrity at every step of the documentation process to keep Protected Health Information (PHI) and agency records secure and safe at all times.

