Therap Services Optimizes Appointment Creation Workflows

Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has updated its Appointment module designed to simplify appointment creation, improve program tracking, and reduce administrative workload.

Streamlined Appointment Creation

Users can now access the New Appointments form immediately after selecting an individual, eliminating the previous program selection page. This change simplifies workflows and allows staff to create appointments faster, whether from the Health tab, Calendar View, or Individual Home Page.

Improved Program Selection and Validation

The Program field is now editable and displays the individual's active programs in a dropdown. For individuals with a single program or a configured default program, the appropriate program will be auto-selected. Follow-up appointments automatically inherit the program of the associated appointment when applicable. To ensure accuracy, a required validation message appears if a Program is not selected before saving or submitting an appointment.

Enhanced Linked Appointment Visibility

The Linked Appointments section now displays program information alongside the form status and appointment date, giving staff a clearer view of how appointments are associated with programs. This enhancement supports better program tracking and reporting while maintaining accurate records.

Why This Update Matters

Streamlines appointment creation, reducing time spent on administrative tasks.

Ensures accurate program selection for each appointment, supporting compliance and reporting.

Enhances visibility of linked appointments and associated programs for better program management.

Helps staff focus more on service delivery by simplifying workflows and reducing data entry errors.

These updates reflect Therap's ongoing commitment to providing practical, intuitive tools that improve efficiency, support accurate documentation, and strengthen organizational workflows across human service agencies.

Learn More

To know more, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

