Therap Services Streamlines Agency Workflows with Integrated Secure Document Signing (SDS) to Expedite Approvals and Signatures

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, continues to modernize agency operations with its Secure Document Signing (SDS) module. By integrating digital signatures directly into core workflows, Therap enables agencies to eliminate paper-based delays and expedite the approval process for critical documentation.

Seamless Integration Across Care Workflows

The Secure Document Signing module is designed to accelerate the approval cycle by eliminating the lag between document creation and official authorization. Users can capture secure, authenticated signatures from staff, family members, or individuals directly within the Individual Plan, Case Note and Order module. The Secure Document Signing feature was recently also integrated with the Care Plan module. This integration ensures that from the moment a note is drafted to the moment it is finalized, the process remains entirely digital and compliant. By removing the need to print, sign, and scan documents, providers can focus their resources on direct support rather than administrative bottlenecks.

Transforming Agency Operations

Signatures are captured directly within the Case Note, Order, Individual Plan, and Care Plan modules, keeping all data in one secure location. Real-Time Oversight: Administrators can track the status of pending signatures, ensuring that plans are approved on time to meet regulatory deadlines.

Protects sensitive information throughout the signing process in a HIPAA-compliant manner. Operational Agility: Remote signing capabilities allow agencies to remain functional and compliant.

By bridging the gap between documentation and final authorization, Therap Services enables agencies to focus less on administrative logistics and more on the quality of care provided to individuals.

