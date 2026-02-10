Therap Services Streamlines Care Plan Authorizations with New Secure Document Signing Integration

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, continues to improve documentation efficiency. By integrating the Secure Document Signing (SDS) module directly into its Care Plan module, Therap helps eliminate paperwork bottlenecks, ensuring critical support services are authorized and implemented without delay.

The Care Plan module is a cornerstone for agencies seeking to document comprehensive, person-centered support strategies. To further reduce the administrative burden, Therap has integrated the 'Secure Document Signing' within Approved and Discontinued Care Plans. This integration eliminates the need for external signing tools, ensuring that sensitive data remains within Therap's secure environment while accelerating the approval timeline.

Empowering Providers with Precision



The integrated SDS section within Approved and Discontinued Care Plans offers a sophisticated, user-friendly workflow designed for providers:

Ordered Signing: Ensure compliance by setting a specific sequence for signers, including the individuals supported and staff with the SDS Signature role.

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor progress via the 'Signature Status' column, instantly seeing who has signed and whose signature is 'Pending.'

Simplified Edits: With the 'Discontinue and Edit Signer' feature, updates are seamless, maintaining a clear audit trail while keeping plans current.

Instant Portability: Once all parties have signed, the 'Download SDS PDF' button provides a professional, fully executed document ready for filing or sharing.

This integration represents a significant step forward in digitizing the entire lifecycle of a Care Plan. The result is a more responsive care environment where documentation keeps pace with the evolving needs of the individuals supported.

Learn More

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services