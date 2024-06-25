Therap Services Unveils New Drug Count Module to Streamline Medications Management and Tracking in Healthcare Settings

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic health record and documentation solutions for organizations and caregivers in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Drug Count module. This new feature is designed to enhance the processes involved in tracking and managing medications and keeping counts of drug usage for individuals under care across various healthcare settings.

Users assigned with the Medication History Count role will have a new Drug Count option in the 'Medication History' section within the Therap system. Users with this role will be able to add new drug counts and search through the existing recorded drug counts. This role is crucial for users who need to manage and execute drug counts, allowing for precise monitoring and management of accurate medication inventories.

The Drug Count module has the ability to select from various record types — such as Log, Refill, Wasted, Destroyed, and Returned — which provides users with comprehensive options for detailed medication tracking. Additionally, the module is equipped with a Time Zone field that adjusts the count date and time based on the time zone of the selected Medication History form, ensuring consistency and accuracy in record-keeping across different locations.

Security and control are paramount in the Drug Count module. Once a drug count form is saved, it remains in an Approved status within the system, and users can generate a PDF of the form for secure record-keeping. The module also integrates seamlessly with both the Medication History form and the Medication Administration Record (MAR) module, allowing for efficient navigation and use across different system interfaces.

Therap's commitment to providing innovative, user-friendly solutions is evident in the Drug Count module. By simplifying the drug count process, the module not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures compliance with health standards, improving the safety and effectiveness of medication administration.

For more information on Therap's Comprehensive Electronic Health Records for Service Providers, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services