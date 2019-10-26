WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Business Intelligence tool aggregates agency-wide data, providing real-time reports which help to identify trends, quality assurance activities, and assessment of overall agency performance in their support of individuals receiving services. With the Business Intelligence tool, multiple integrated dashboards allow supervisors to assess the effectiveness of service delivery and measure outcomes individually or across programs or the agency.

Therap's Business Intelligence tool features five dashboards including demographics, Comprehensive Incident Reporting, Health Tracking, Billing, and Data Driven Outcomes. Each dashboard is configurable to the user's preferences and helps identify trends or patterns emerging in data collected across the agency.

The Demographic dashboard provides aggregated reports on individuals on the basis of demographic data collected within individual data forms, allowing comparison of hundreds of data points across the program, provider and state level.

The Incident Reporting dashboard collects data directly from submitted incidents, helping to identify trends including frequency of falls and injuries, location, responsible service staff, time of incident, and so forth. This tool can help a review team determine measures to reduce future occurrences of preventative or pattern-forming incidents.

The Data Driven Outcomes dashboard enables providers to aggregate various outcome data for individuals into selected provider-directed domains, for assessment of outcome data across the individual, program, provider, and oversight levels.

The Health Tracking dashboard displays a statistical representation of health data for an individual across more than a dozen unique health tracking tools.

Finally, the Billing dashboard aggregates claims and allows analysis of utilized units, review of billable data and trends on unit expenditure.

When used in part or together, Therap's Business Intelligence dashboards offer agencies invaluable insight into trends and exceptions within their data, and help an organization leverage its data to make informed decisions to improve the quality of care and its resources.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA compliant software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting. Therap's web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

