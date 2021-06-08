Therap's E-Tools for Special Education, Student Profile and Family Information

WATERBURY, Conn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's SPED documentation e-tools capture information about a student in a detailed Individual Demographic Form (IDF). The IDF has pictures, vital information, information about any dietary or other care requirements and detailed contact information about the student's relatives and legal contacts.

Therap's Case Management (CM) e-tools are structured documentation notes that can be modified by the school to capture, parent, relative, caregiver and student interviews and reviews. Therap's CM notes are structured as templates with options for time of service, service, activity type, location, face to face or other types of contact, the person contacted, attaching documents, and freeform CM Notes. A unique feature that can also be added to CM documentation records is a user defined questionnaire. The questionnaire can be developed by the organization or developed from a standard evaluation instrument. Both CM and Questionnaires are maintained in the system and can be used for individual or aggregate reporting.

Therap's Individual Support Plan Agenda (IEP Agenda) tracks meeting, review periods, and identified goals and strategies. The IEP identifies broad goals and detailed short-term objectives. Each ISP has a task or set of tasks and a scoring methodology. It can be used in the classroom to track and score the delivery of a structured curriculum. In addition to tracking daily performance the ISP serves as one of the essential elements for developing future IEPs. With Therap, the time-consuming assessment of tracking, scoring, and assessing each individual service is done in real time and the scores for each service can be linked to sophisticated reporting tools.

Therap's Special Education documentation e-tools are a Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) product on a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform with state of the industry case load and role-based security. As a COTS and SaaS system bundled with full-service training and support system implementation can begin immediately upon signing a usage agreement using standard laptops, desktop, tablets or other technology with standard browsers (Chrome, Internet Explorer, etc.).

