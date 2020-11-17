Therap's Electronic Visit Verification System (EVV) data now interfaces with the Med-Quest Division (MQD) in Hawaii

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading software solution for HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for HCBS and LTSS providers, introduces its Sandata Aggregator Interface for providers in Hawaii. Therap has integrated its EVV system with the Sandata Aggregator Interface to support the State of Hawaii Med-QUEST Division (MQD).

Therap's (EVV) supports current and future Therap customers to seamlessly integrate with Hawaii Medicaid, including essential healthcare programs such as Medicaid Fee-For-Services (FFS), Hawaii QUEST and a combination of Managed Care and FFS delivery systems. With Therap EVV via Sandata, Hawaii's State Aggregator system. Minimizing the complexity for reporting appropriate EVV data by Personal Care Agency (PCA)Services, Home Health Agency (HHA) Services, and Developmental Disabilities Division (DDD) Services.

Consistent with State and federal policy Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed

of service performed Individual receiving the service

receiving the service Date of the service

of the service Location of service delivery

of service delivery Staff providing the service

providing the service Beginning and End Time of the service.

HCBS providers in Hawaii can benefit from Therap's comprehensive EVV solution which ensures service compliance and streamlines the service delivery authentication process. Therap Scheduling and Electronic Billing integrations add value and efficiencies for providers going well beyond compliance. Therap's interface with Sandata allows the providers to collect information for staff and individuals for visits within the Therap application and transfer the information they need directly to Sandata.

Therap's EVV software can be utilized from the web as well as using handheld devices such as mobile devices (Android and iOS) which offer geolocation and timestamp features and comprehensive easy-to-implement solutions for primary check-in/check-out. Offline and Alternative EVV functionality address circumstances where a mobile device is not an option. These features ensure important aspects of authentication, such as time, date stamp and electronic signature during the entry, are captured for every view, for update to the data or for onward access. Therap's EVV software enhances transparency for services provided to individuals through reporting features which play a significant role in quick electronic billing claims.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant EVV software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication, billing and reporting.

