Therap's General Event Reports (GER) module offers Incident Reporting and Management Solutions for Human Services Providers and Government Entities

WATERBURY, Conn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's incident reporting and management suite offers enhanced functionalities for incident reporting, investigations, follow-along responses, results/recommendations and trend analysis. The reporting options include Event Summary, Report Library and the Business Intelligence Dashboard. The module is designed to accommodate incidents of all levels of severity for immediate availability of reporting to oversight entities, such as governmental agencies responsible for oversight of the health and welfare of protected populations.

The General Event Reports (GER) module or the incident reporting tool is beneficial for agencies that store and track incident reports on individuals they are providing support and care to in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings. This incident reporting tool is used to document different events that need to be reported such as serious injuries, errors in medication, abuse allegations, missing persons, death, and many more critical events. In this ongoing pandemic, this tool can be utilized to document events that involve COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis for individuals who are at a greater risk of contracting the virus. For different states and their requirements, the incident reporting tool can be customized and allows multiple reporting abilities within a single form. This module also includes a feature where there are multiple layers of security for each incident or report which can be read only by the relevant personnel who have the proper authorization such as allegations of neglect, abuse, exploitation and other critical events.

The GER Resolution module is used to document investigation details, recommendations, involved persons and whether or not the investigation is open or closed for the associated GER. A Witness Report gets created if a person is listed as a Witness on the GER and includes the associated GER, Event and Witness details. The Multi Individual Event (MIE) module allows users to link related GER forms into one single form for convenience, instead of having to document similar GER forms multiple times.

