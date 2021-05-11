Therap's "Life Records for Families and Individuals" Electronic Health Record (EHR) System

WATERBURY, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If it is hard to maintain your medical records and even harder to maintain the records of an aging parent or another loved one from a distance and possibly with shared family responsibility. The power and sophistication of its Therap's Industry leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) is now available and affordable for families to support those tasks.

Therap began developing and marketing its EHR in 2003 for human services organizations. Therap's system is web based, inexpensive, transparent, and full featured. Instead of building a system like a hospital or clinical system that limits access to professionals, Therap built a system that is easy to use and encourages access by professionals, support staff, and families. Therap's initial idea for the Life Records for Families and Individuals started when families with access to records of a loved one in a group setting would discuss how access to staff notes and organizational records gave them the confidence to travel or move without losing touch with their loved one. Therap's daily notes with the option to attach pictures of events such as birthdays and trips to social and cultural events and the option to attach documents such as summaries of medical or dental appointments and summaries of daily events are not the same as daily visits, but if daily visits are not an options there is a sense of connection and confidence in the well-being of a loved one. Therap also has a secure email system (SComm) to ask questions or make comments that need to be secure and HIPAA compliant.

Therap's Life Records for Families and Individuals can be viewed and updated from devices with browsers and mobile applications allowing staff and family to share documentation and communicate in real time minimizing the effort to keep everyone in a family informed.

For more information on Therap's solutions life records for families and individuals: https://www.therapservices.net/products/life-records-for-individuals-families/

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

