Therap's Person-Centered Human Service Solutions include Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) module to assist Providers in improving the Quality of Life for Individuals

WATERBURY, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) module is a Person-Centered planning framework developed by the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus and copyrighted by the Curators of the University of Missouri, University of Missouri-Kansas City Institute for Human Development, Missouri's University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Services (UCEDD).

Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) is a Person-Centered framework that includes several tools as part of a comprehensive approach of planning for an individual and/or the individual's family. The tools can assist in planning integrated support, vision, and other life domains. The tools currently available in the CtLC module are the Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star and the Vision Tool. Charting the LifeCourse is designed to be used to assist in the planning and problem solving for an individual's life in seeking to reach one's best life. The framework and tools can be used to organize ideas, visions and goals.

In addition, the Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) tab has been added in the Individual Home Page for the Charting the LifeCourse module. The Charting the LifeCourse forms that have 'Approved' status will be shown in different sections on this tab. There are three kinds of providers that can be seen in the module and these are Regular, Oversight, and Case Management Providers. Providers will also be able to discontinue or edit the form using the Discontinue or Edit button respectively. Providers can also check the Charting the LifeCourse forms in a PDF version. Users will find it a lot easier to access the Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) module as it has been added to the Individual Home Page. This module can also be used to help employment specialists discover and explore the information required to support career planning suitable to an individual.

