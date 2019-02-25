Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Module Features Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap announces a new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) feature now available within its Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module for authenticating services provided in the community. With Therap's IVR functionality, users are able to carry out electronic visit verification by calling in and checking in and out for scheduled slots.

Therap's Scheduling/ Electronic Visit Verification module has been designed to meet the needs of states and providers who need to build staff schedules (especially for in-home and community-based services), track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the upcoming federal EVV requirements.

Schedules can be built using a drag and drop calendar allowing the scheduler to get a view of multiple staff and multiple individuals with an intuitive interface. The schedule is based on service authorizations and can track how many hours are being scheduled per day or week based on either the service or the staff. Additionally, staff can view their own schedule and know where they should be working, for whom they should be providing services, and which service(s) they are providing. Furthermore, supported individuals or self-advocates and their families can see the schedule and verify staffing assignments.

Staff can check in and out quickly for their scheduled services using Therap's Scheduling module on either Android or iOS devices. A single tap will time and date stamp the entry and record the staff location for service. When completing the service, a second tap will record an end time and location stamp.

