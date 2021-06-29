Therap's Staff/Visitor Log Questionnaire Forms assist Agencies in Human Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Staff/Visitor Log Questionnaire Forms have been designed to assist agencies to track the health risks associated with COVID-19 in staff members and visitors working with individuals to provide Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In these circumstances of the pandemic, this module allows staff members and visitors to document their vital information such as temperature, time in/out information and any signs of respiratory issues so that they can be monitored to reduce the risks of transmission, especially to the elderly individuals and individuals with chronic illnesses. Therap implemented this feature during the early stages of the global outbreak so that the documented information from this module can be used to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread from staff/visitors to individuals by ensuring staff/visitors with COVID-19 symptoms are identified at the earliest. This module includes the option to generate aggregated reports from the documented information for analysis by assignable users from the agencies.

In addition to the Staff/Visitor Log Questionnaire Forms, Therap offers several other essential modules to extend further support to agencies assisting individuals in human services settings during the current pandemic. Vital Signs reporting can be used to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Service providers can add and search for individuals with COVID-19 diagnosis using the Diagnosis List. The General Event Reports (GER)/Incident Reporting module supports documentation and tracking for COVID-19 cases. Additional guidance is also available on Therap's COVID-19 Response Page for the adjustment of billing and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) due to COVID-19.

Visit Therap's COVID-19 Response Page at https://help.therapservices.net/app/covid-19-awareness

Therap has displayed continuous support for its customers worldwide during this COVID-19 pandemic. Therap ensures that user data, access, and communication remain secure and available to all Therap users as its data centers and infrastructure remain unaffected. Therap staff members continue to provide support while working remotely.

