TheraTears® Expands Dry Eye Portfolio with Two New Innovations: Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and Dry & Tired Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraTears®, the doctor-recommended dry eye therapy brand, today announced two new additions to its portfolio launching nationwide in February 2026: TheraTears® Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and TheraTears® Dry & Tired Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops. The innovative solutions are designed to support everyday eye comfort with gentle cleansing and dry eye relief for consumers experiencing screen-related eye fatigue.

TheraTears® Eyelid Cleansing Wipes

TheraTears® new daily solutions deliver gentle lid cleansing & all-day comfort for dry, irritated, screen-fatigued eyes

Formulated for gentle everyday use, the new Eyelid Cleansing Wipes support lids and lashes as part of a daily eye care routine.

Key Benefits include:

Gently removes irritants that can aggravate dry eye symptoms

Cleanses eyelids and lashes to support ongoing comfort

Can be used daily, with a non-stinging formula

Helps soothe and refresh eyes with every application

Convenient, on-the-go format that's wrapped individually (do not flush)

TheraTears® Dry & Tired Eye Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops

Created for consumers experiencing dryness related to digital device use, eye strain, and long days on screens, Dry & Tired Eye lubricant eye drops offer hydrational day comfort in a preservative-free formula.

Key Benefits include:

Contains 2X the hydrating ingredient*

Relieves dryness from screen fatigue and eye strain

Provides all day soothing comfort

Formulated without preservatives, making it suitable for sensitive eyes

Available in convenient single-use vials

*vs. TheraTears original preservative-free lubricant eye drops

TheraTears® is an ophthalmologist created brand and offers a family of dry eye solutions that restore eyes' natural balance.

Beginning February 2026, TheraTears® Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and TheraTears Dry & Tired Eye Therapy Lubricant Eye Drops will be available at major retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Walgreens, and Walmart.

For more information, visit www.theratears.com.

About TheraTears®

TheraTears®, a Prestige Consumer Healthcare brand, is a pioneer in dry eye relief, founded by Dr. Jeffrey P. Gilbard, M.D., a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist, and innovator in ocular health. TheraTears® offers science-backed solutions and contains a proprietary blend of OxyLytes™, the five vital electrolytes (Sodium Na+, Potassium K+, Calcium Ca2+ , Magnesium Mg2+ , Bicarbonate HCO 3 -) found in natural tears. The EXTRA formula offers up to 12 hours of hydrating comfort. Available over the counter in Dry Eye Therapy, EXTRA Dry Eye Therapy, Preservative Free vials, and Liquid Gel Nighttime Therapy formats, TheraTears® is trusted by persistent dry eye sufferers worldwide. Learn more at www.theratears.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

