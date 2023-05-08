Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Q1 2023 YUPELRI ® (revefenacin) net sales of $47.0 million , recognized by Viatris, up 8% from Q1 2022 1

Q1 2023 YUPELRI retail new patient starts and total prescriptions up 61% and 29%, respectively, year-over-year, reaching all-time highs 2

CYPRESS Phase 3 study of ampreloxetine recruiting; anticipate completing enrollment during H2 2024

On track to complete $325 million capital return program by year-end; completed $215 million of share repurchases from inception through 4/30/23

Jim Kelly , Managing Director at Weiss Asset Management, joins Board of Directors

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023.

"Through the beginning of 2023, we sharpened our commercial and development focus at Theravance, with YUPELRI retail new patient starts growing 61% and achieving a sixth consecutive quarter of record highs. We also delivered an important clinical milestone, having initiated enrollment for CYPRESS, our Phase 3 study for ampreloxetine, since our last update", said Rick E Winningham, Chief Executive Officer. "With the transformation we began nearly two years ago largely completed, we are well positioned to drive an acceleration in YUPELRI performance made possible by its unique value proposition to COPD patients in both the hospital and community settings. We are determined to deliver on this opportunity, while returning substantial capital to shareholders and driving our ampreloxetine study to completion."

"For MSA patients suffering with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), ampreloxetine has the potential to improve symptoms which impact their quality of life", said Richard Graham, SVP and Head of R&D. "CYPRESS is a focused Phase 3 study designed to confirm the clinical improvements ampreloxetine has demonstrated in MSA patients with symptomatic nOH in Study 0170. We plan to complete enrollment in CYPRESS during the second half of 2024 and provide guidance on timing for top-line results as enrollment progresses."

Quarterly Highlights

YUPELRI ® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, the first and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved in the US for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), achieved $47.0 million Q1 2023 sales, increasing 8% year-over-year (Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022) 1 and increased its share of the long-acting nebulized COPD market to 27.7% through January 2023 , up from 27.1% in Q4 2022. The PIFR-2 study remains on track for completion during the second half of 2023.





Through 3/31/23: $55 million of share buybacks in Q1 2023 and $183 million since inception in September 2022 through March 2023 . As of 3/31/23, we had $142 million remaining.

Through 4/30/23: $215 million since inception in September 2022 through April 2023. As of 4/30/23, we had $110 million remaining.

Expect to complete the program by the end of 2023.





TRELEGY ELLIPTA (first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for COPD and asthma)

GSK posted first quarter 2023 global net sales of $567 million (up from $454 million , or 25%, from first quarter of 2022).4 Theravance Biopharma is entitled to a milestone payment from Royalty Pharma of $50 million if TRELEGY global net sales are equal to or exceed $2.9 billion 5 in 2023, the first of $250 million of potential milestones that can be achieved between 2023 and 2026.

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.4 million , consisting almost entirely of Viatris collaboration revenue. The Viatris collaboration revenue represents amounts receivable from Viatris and comprises the Company's 35% share of net sales of YUPELRI, as well as its proportionate amount of the total shared costs incurred by the two companies. The non-shared YUPELRI costs incurred by Theravance Biopharma are recorded within operating expenses. While Viatris records the total net sales of YUPELRI within its financial statements, Theravance Biopharma's implied 35% share of net sales of YUPELRI for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million which represents an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Viatris collaboration revenue decreased by $0.3 million in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to timing of higher Viatris costs incurred.



Total revenue for the first quarter represents a $2.8 million decrease compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a $2.5 million non-recurring milestone payment received in the first quarter of 2022 related to the Company's licensing arrangement with Pfizer.





2023 Financial Guidance

Operating Expenses (excluding share-based compensation and one-time restructuring costs) : The Company continues to expect full year 2023 R&D expense of $35 million to $45 million and SG&A expense of $45 million to $55 million .





Conference Call and Live Webcast Today at 5:00 pm ET

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in multiple system atrophy patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release will contain certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, expectations and future events. Theravance Biopharma intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such statements include statements relating to: the Company's repurchase of its ordinary shares by way of an open market share repurchase program, the impact of recent headcount reductions in connection with focusing investments in research, the Company's governance policies and plans, the Company's expectations regarding its allocation of resources and maintenance of expenditures, the Company's goals, designs, strategies, plans and objectives, future YUPELRI sales, the ability to provide value to shareholders, the Company's regulatory strategies and timing of clinical studies, possible safety, efficacy or differentiation of our investigational therapy, and contingent payments due to the Company from the sale of the Company's TRELEGY ELLIPTA royalty interests to Royalty Pharma. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Theravance Biopharma as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Theravance Biopharma to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: whether the milestone thresholds can be achieved, delays or difficulties in commencing, enrolling or completing clinical studies, the potential that results from clinical or non-clinical studies indicate the Company's product candidates or product are unsafe, ineffective or not differentiated, risks of decisions from regulatory authorities that are unfavorable to the Company, dependence on third parties to conduct clinical studies, delays or failure to achieve and maintain regulatory approvals for product candidates, risks of collaborating with or relying on third parties to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize products, and risks associated with establishing and maintaining sales, marketing and distribution capabilities with appropriate technical expertise and supporting infrastructure, ability to retain key personnel, the impact of the Company's recent restructuring actions on its employees, partners and others, the ability of the Company to protect and to enforce its intellectual property rights, volatility and fluctuations in the trading price and volume of the Company's shares, and general economic and market conditions. Other risks affecting Theravance Biopharma are in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition to the risks described above and in Theravance Biopharma's filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Theravance Biopharma's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Theravance Biopharma assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Theravance Biopharma provides a non-GAAP profitability target and a non-GAAP metric in this press release. Theravance Biopharma believes that the non-GAAP profitability target and non-GAAP net loss from operations provide meaningful information to assist investors in assessing prospects for future performance and actual performance as they provide better metrics for analyzing the performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results and the Company's cash position. Because non-GAAP financial targets and metrics, such as non-GAAP profitability and non-GAAP net loss from operations, are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies' non-GAAP targets or measures having the same or a similar name. Thus, Theravance Biopharma's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the Company's actual GAAP results and other targets.

Contact:

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)













March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets (Unaudited)

(1) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities $ 241,263

$ 327,484 Receivables from collaborative arrangements

12,270



16,785 Prepaid clinical and development services

1,524



1,513 Other prepaid and current assets

6,281



7,682 Total current assets

261,338



353,464 Long-term marketable securities

18,776



- Property and equipment, net

12,103



11,875 Operating lease assets

39,204



40,126 Future contingent milestone and royalty assets

194,200



194,200 Restricted cash

836



836 Other assets

12,093



6,899 Total assets $ 538,550

$ 607,400











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities $ 26,184

$ 28,715 Long-term operating lease liabilities

43,763



45,407 Future royalty payment contingency

25,988



25,438 Unrecognized tax benefits

64,191



64,191 Other long-term liabilities

7,865



1,849 Shareholders' equity

370,559



441,800 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 538,550

$ 607,400











________________________________





















(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.















THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) Revenue:











Viatris collaboration agreement (1)

$ 10,411

$ 10,687 Collaboration revenue



6



9 Licensing revenue



-



2,500 Total revenue



10,417



13,196













Costs and expenses:











Research and development (2)



14,572



23,253 Selling, general and administrative (2)



19,183



17,842 Restructuring and related expenses (2)



1,574



9,324 Total costs and expenses



35,329



50,419 Loss from operations



(24,912)



(37,223) Interest expense



(550)



(2,137) Interest income and other income (expense), net



2,979



(375) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(22,483)



(39,735) Provision for income tax benefit (expense)



395



(524) Net loss from continuing operations



(22,088)



(40,259)













Income from discontinued operations before income taxes



-



14,313 Provision for income tax benefit (expense)



-



- Net income from discontinued operations



-



14,313













Net loss

$ (22,088)

$ (25,946)













Net income (loss) per share:











Continuing operations - basic and diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.53) Discontinued operations - basic and diluted

$ -

$ 0.19 Net income (loss) - basic and diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.34)













Shares used to compute per share calculations - basic and diluted



62,934



75,247













Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(14,912)



(25,190) ________________________________

























(1) While Viatris, Inc. records the total YUPELRI net sales, the Company is entitled to a 35% share of the net profit (loss) pursuant to a co-promotion agreement with Viatris as presented below:





























Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 YUPELRI net sales (100% recorded by Viatris)

$ 46,955

$ 43,666 YUPELRI net sales (Theravance Biopharma implied 35%)



16,434



15,283













(2) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:





























Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Research and development

$ 2,441

$ 4,530 Selling, general and administrative



4,223



5,498 Restructuring and related expenses



357



4,517 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 7,021

$ 14,545

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)













GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations

$ (22,088)

$ (40,259) Adjustments:











Share-based compensation expense



7,021



14,545 Non-cash interest expense



550



- Income tax expense (benefit)



(395)



524 Non-GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations

$ (14,912)

$ (25,190)













Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations











Net loss - basic and diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.33)













Shares used to compute per share calculations - basic and diluted



62,934



75,247

1 In the US, Viatris is leading the commercialization of YUPELRI, and the Company co-promotes the product under a profit and loss sharing arrangement (65% to Viatris; 35% to the Company).

2 Symphony Health METYS Prescription Dashboard.

3 November 2022, Biaggioni I, et al. Abstract 34 / Virtual Poster 106; Kaufmann H, et al. Abstract 33 / Virtual Poster 117; Freeman R, et al. Abstract 30 / Virtual Poster 4

4 Source: GSK-reported Net Sales in USD.

5 The first milestone payment of $50.0 million will be triggered if Royalty Pharma receives $240.0 million or more in royalty payments from GSK with respect to 2023 TRELEGY global net sales, which we would expect to occur in the event TRELEGY global net sales reach approximately $2.863 billion. Royalties payable from GSK to Royalty Pharma are upward tiering from 6.5% to 10%.

6 Non-GAAP profit (loss) consists of GAAP net income (loss) before taxes less share-based compensation expense and non-cash interest expense. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.