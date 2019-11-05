Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.4 million. Third quarter operating loss was $65.2 million or $52.2 million excluding share-based compensation expense. Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash totaled $352.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

Rick E Winningham, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"As we approach the end of 2019, a critical year of progress for Theravance Biopharma, we believe that our organ-selective focus in research, translational science and development has generated a portfolio of product candidates that have the potential to transform the treatment of serious, chronic diseases. We have generated a compelling body of evidence attesting to the potential therapeutic value of organ-selective medicines. These organ-selective medicines are directed at biological targets that cannot be fully leveraged systemically without incurring serious dose-limiting toxicities. We have demonstrated the potential to maximize the value of proven and potent biology to achieve greater efficacy, safety and enhanced outcomes for patients.

"2020 will be an important year for our company in terms of delivering data across all of our key development programs: TD-1473, our gut-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, is moving forward in a Phase 2b/3 study in ulcerative colitis and a Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease, partnered with Janssen; ampreloxetine, our norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, is advancing in a Phase 3 registrational program in symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH); TD-8236, our lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor for which we reported promising Phase 1 data, is planned to be evaluated in additional asthma trials; and TD-5202, our gut-selective irreversible JAK3 inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases, is advancing in Phase 1.

"Regarding our commercial programs, the YUPELRI® U.S. launch is progressing well in partnership with Mylan and we continue to make headway against key performance metrics. Lastly, we continue to be pleased by the commercial momentum of GSK's TRELEGY ELLIPTA.

"Looking ahead, we expect to achieve important milestones over the next 12 to 18 months as we maintain a strong capital position, advance our promising pipeline, build value through our partnerships and prioritize the commercialization of our innovation."

Program Updates

TD-1473 (gut-selective oral pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases):

Phase 2b /3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis (RHEA) and Phase 2 induction study in Crohn's disease (DIONE) progressing

/3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis (RHEA) and Phase 2 induction study in Crohn's disease (DIONE) progressing Data from the Phase 2b portion of the ulcerative colitis and Phase 2 Crohn's disease studies planned late-2020

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI) for symptomatic nOH):

Supplemental data from a small exploratory Phase 2 study in patients with nOH presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) in September 2019 suggest mechanistic association between symptom improvement and increases in circulating norepinephrine levels over four weeks of ampreloxetine therapy

suggest mechanistic association between symptom improvement and increases in circulating norepinephrine levels over four weeks of ampreloxetine therapy Ongoing registrational program in symptomatic nOH comprised of two studies:

Phase 3 four-week treatment study (SEQUOIA) to demonstrate efficacy, with data expected in 2H 2020



Phase 3 four-month open label study followed by a six-week randomized withdrawal phase (REDWOOD) to demonstrate durability of response

TD-8236 (lung-selective inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for inflammatory lung diseases):

Positive Phase 1 results in healthy subjects and mild asthmatics reported in September 2018 ; data demonstrated:

; data demonstrated: Evidence of biological activity in the lung with minimal systemic exposure, favorable overall safety and tolerability; and



Preliminary positive FeNO (inhaled nitric oxide) data in patients with mild asthma and elevated FeNO levels at baseline

Part C extension portion of the Phase 1 trial assessing additional biomarkers in more severe asthmatics underway with results expected in 1H 2020

Phase 2 lung allergen challenge expected to get underway in 4Q19, with results expected in 2020

TD-5202 (gut-selective irreversible JAK3 inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases):

Phase 1 study in healthy subjects underway, with results expected in 1H 2020

YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution (lung-selective nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)):

First and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved in the U.S. for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

U.S. launch underway with partner Mylan; continued strong customer acceptance across key market metrics; combined sales infrastructures covering the hospital, hospital discharge, and home health settings

TRELEGY ELLIPTA (first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for COPD)1:

3Q19 net sales of $172.8 million ; Theravance Biopharma entitled to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% (tiered) of worldwide net sales of the product

; Theravance Biopharma entitled to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% (tiered) of worldwide net sales of the product Product now launched for COPD in 38 markets; approval in China expected in 4Q19

expected in 4Q19 GSK filed supplemental NDA for TRELEGY ELLIPTA use in patients with asthma in October 2019

Notes:

1 As reported by Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK); reported sales converted to USD; economic interest related to TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination of fluticasone furoate, aclidinium, and vilanterol, (FF/UMEC/VI), jointly developed by GSK and Innoviva, Inc.) entitles Company to upward tiering payments equal to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% on worldwide net sales of the product (net of Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC ("TRC LLC") expenses paid and the amount of cash, if any, expected to be used in TRC over the next four fiscal quarters).

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.4 million compared to $12.8 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in product sales which resulted from the sale of VIBATIV® to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in late-2018, mostly offset by revenue from the Mylan collaboration agreement for YUPELRI®.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $52.0 million, compared to $52.7 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee-related costs associated with the reduction in force announced in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in external expenses related to the progression of our key programs. Third quarter R&D expenses included non-cash share-based compensation of $6.5 million.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $25.6 million, compared to $21.9 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher external expenses and share-based compensation, partially offset by lower employee-related costs associated with the reduction in force announced in the first quarter of 2019. Third quarter SG&A expenses included non-cash share-based compensation of $6.6 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash, totaled $352.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

2019 Financial Guidance

The Company has reduced its 2019 full year operating loss guidance to a range of $200.0 million to $210.0 million, excluding non-cash share-based compensation. The reduction in operating loss guidance is primarily due to additional licensing revenue recognized in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the upfront payment received from Mylan for YUPELRI development and commercialization rights in China. Operating loss guidance does not include royalty income for TRELEGY ELLIPTA which the Company recognizes as non-operating income. Our future financial guidance could be impacted by factors including, but not limited to our share of U.S. profits and losses related to the commercialization of YUPELRI, potential future business development collaborations as well as the timing and cost of clinical studies associated with its key programs.

Arbitration Against Innoviva

As reported in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in May 2019, the Company announced that it had initiated an arbitration against Innoviva, Inc. and Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC. As further reported in a Form 8-K filed by the Company on September 30, 2019, the arbitrator issued a final decision.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies. YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue:























Product sales

$ -

$ 3,849

$ -

$ 12,889 Collaboration revenue



8,836



8,989



21,666



31,744 Licensing revenue



-



-



18,500



- Mylan collaboration agreement



3,591



-



3,749



- Total revenue



12,427



12,838



43,915



44,633

























Costs and expenses:























Cost of goods sold



-



705



-



83 Research and development (1)



52,006



52,693



152,223



149,079 Selling, general and administrative (1)



25,622



21,890



73,035



71,601 Total costs and expenses



77,628



75,288



225,258



220,763 Loss from operations



(65,201)



(62,450)



(181,343)



(176,130) Income from investment in TRC, LLC



7,197



3,119



21,792



5,754 Interest expense



(8,068)



(2,137)



(23,827)



(6,411) Interest and other income, net



2,089



1,376



7,258



4,144 Loss before income taxes



(63,983)



(60,092)



(176,120)



(172,643) Provision for income tax benefit



5,552



659



5,271



7,305 Net loss

$ (58,431)

$ (59,433)

$ (170,849)

$ (165,338)

























Net loss per share:























Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (1.05)

$ (1.10)

$ (3.08)

$ (3.07) Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share



55,858



54,248



55,445



53,771

























________________________________

(1)Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Research and development

$ 6,458

$ 6,294

$ 18,338

$ 19,757 Selling, general and administrative



6,561



5,452



18,200



19,842 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 13,019

$ 11,746

$ 36,538

$ 39,599

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)













September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets (Unaudited)

(1) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities $ 319,681

$ 505,276 Receivables from collaborative arrangements

4,595



10,053 Amounts due from TRC, LLC

16,661



5,422 Short-term restricted cash

7,496



- Other prepaid and current assets

7,219



12,072 Total current assets

355,652



532,823 Property and equipment, net

12,189



13,176 Long-term marketable securities

24,939



11,869 Operating lease assets

46,755



- Restricted cash

833



833 Other assets

4,969



1,534 Total assets $ 445,337

$ 560,235











Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit









Current liabilities $ 108,823

$ 98,554 Convertible senior notes due 2023, net

225,622



224,818 Non-recourse notes due 2033, net

222,008



229,535 Long-term operating lease liabilities

48,620



- Other long-term liabilities

23,069



58,917 Shareholders' deficit

(182,805)



(51,589) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 445,337

$ 560,235













________________________________

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

