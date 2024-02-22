Theravance Biopharma to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) will participate in the CNS Corporate Panel Discussion at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 5 at 10:30 am ET (7:30 am PT/3:30 pm GMT). Members of Theravance Biopharma senior management will be hosting one on one meetings at the conference.

Webcast of the event may be accessed by visiting Theravance.com, under the Investors section, Events and Presentations. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in multiple symptom atrophy patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

