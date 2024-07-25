Theravance Biopharma to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DUBLIN, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 6 at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT/5:00 pm IST). Members of Theravance Biopharma senior management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the conference. To listen to the webcast or schedule meetings with management, please contact your BTIG representative or email [email protected].

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

