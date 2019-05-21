There's a New Director of Research in Town

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan-based Talent Acquisition technology advisor Talent Tech Labs is pleased to announce the latest addition to their team. David Francis will be joining as their Director of Research. With Talent Tech Lab's expansion from startup technology mentor to Talent Acquisition research, analysis, and advisory provider, Francis will be a great contributor to their goal of elevating the state of the art in recruitment technology.

Francis has been a leading analyst in the recruitment sector and has been covering emerging talent sourcing platforms and technology startups ushering in the future of work.

"We are thrilled to have David join the Talent Tech Labs team. His curiosity around emerging tech makes him a perfect fit for our mission. As we delve deeper into understanding the solutions that will really make a difference, David's keen analysis will be a tremendous benefit to our clients and community," said Brian Delle Donne , President of Talent Tech Labs.

Talent Tech Labs advises corporate talent acquisition leaders and staffing company executives on the rapidly evolving field of talent acquisition software. Because of the complexity of solutions coming to market, there has been a rapid increase in the demand for unbiased and actionable advice as companies decide on the makeup of their future tech stack.

"I have spent years reading David's research and cannot be more excited to have him join us for this next stage of our growth," said Jonathan Kestenbaum , Managing Director of Talent Tech Labs.

As we usher in a new era in recruitment Francis will be a huge asset in helping forward-thinking leaders shape their strategy, understand the market, separate the signal from the noise, and make informed decisions which drive their business and transform the world of talent acquisition.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Talent Tech Labs, and couldn't be more enthusiastic about the work they are doing and the future of the industry," said David Francis , Director of Research at Talent Tech Labs. "I'm thrilled to be at the center of this catalyst and in turn work with many of the world's largest and most innovative organizations, as well as those on the cutting edge of technology."

Talent Tech Labs' mission is to elevate the state of the art in recruitment technology through research and analysis for our members. We provide support, research, and space to grow new ideas designed to tackle the unique challenges present in the Talent Acquisition Space.

