There's a New Point of Sale Player in Town, and They're Here to Stay

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360®, a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs, today announced the launch of their new point of sale system.

From booking appointments and checking out customers, to managing inventory and payroll, the Marketing 360 Point of Sale has everything a business owner needs to run and grow their business. The POS can be customized to fit unique business needs and is cloud-based, so it can be accessed via any Mac, PC, or Tablet.

Some of the features of the Marketing 360 POS include:

Ability to easily accept any type of payment

Appointment booking in person, via phone, or online

Sell memberships and packages, gift cards, and more

Offer promotions and reward programs

Self-service check-in kiosk

Inventory management

In-dashboard reporting

Manage payroll

Customizable employee access

Business owners also have the option to take advantage of the Marketing 360 Card Reader, which allows businesses to accept in-person payments at their business or on the go. By using the Card Reader, businesses can enjoy the following benefits:

Secure, fast and simple card present solution

Businesses can enjoy lower processing costs, so they can keep more of the payment

Reduced fraud and chargebacks with in-person payments

The Card Reader is battery-operated for a simple, mobile experience

Internet-based device connected via WiFi for an easy setup

Accepts Magstripe, Chip (EMV), Contactless (EMV + NFC), Apple Pay, and Google Pay

"Our goal is to continue to develop products and services that enable business owners to run their businesses more smoothly", Said Jerry Kelly, Marketing 360 CMO. "By continuing to add new products and services, we are equipping our small business clients with even more tools to work smarter, faster, and grow their businesses more effectively".

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

