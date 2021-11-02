There's no place like Dutch Bros for the holidays!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Make your days merry & bright with Dutch Bros Coffee's new holiday trio! Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company will feature the Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew, Hazelnut Truffle Mocha & Glacier Peak Rebel at all of its more than 500 locations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8835857-dutch-bros-coffee-new-holiday-trio/

Make your days merry & bright with Dutch Bros Coffee's new holiday trio! Dutch Bros is now offering the Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew, Hazelnut Truffle Mocha & Glacier Peak Rebel for a limited time. The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha is a combination of Dutch Bros' hand-pulled espresso, hazelnut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle. Make your days merry & bright with Dutch Bros Coffee's new holiday trio! Dutch Bros is now offering the Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew, Hazelnut Truffle Mocha & Glacier Peak Rebel for a limited time. The Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew is a combination of Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, white chocolate and peppermint flavor topped with Soft Top, a creamy, sweet topping, and Candy Cane Sprinks. It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

The Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew is a combination of Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, white chocolate and peppermint flavor topped with Soft Top, a creamy, sweet topping, and Candy Cane Sprinks . It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

is a combination of Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, white chocolate and peppermint flavor topped with Soft Top, a creamy, sweet topping, and . It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew. The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha is a combination of Dutch Bros' hand-pulled espresso, hazelnut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.

is a combination of Dutch Bros' hand-pulled espresso, hazelnut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle. The Glacier Peak Rebel is a mix of blue raspberry and vanilla flavor with Dutch Bros' exclusive Blue Rebel energy drink topped with Soft Top and raw sugar sprinkles.

"The Peppermint Bliss Cold Brew takes your typical seasonal cold brew to the next level with the addition of white chocolate and candy cane sprinkles," said Kayla Barton, director of research and development. "Customers can also elevate their holiday mocha with our hand-pulled espresso, hazelnut and signature Soft Top or stay energized for holiday fun with the Glacier Peak Rebel featuring our completely customizable Rebel energy drink. This drink trio will let everyone feel like they are in a winter wonderland!"

For non-coffee drinkers, Dutch Bros is also offering Hazelnut Truffle Hot Cocoa and Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa. Dutch Bros holiday drinks will be featured through the end of December.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 500 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com and follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

Related Links

https://dutchbros.com/

