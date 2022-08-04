Thermal Imaging Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 1.04 billion, Teledyne Technologies Inc. and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Thermal Imaging Camera Market 2022-2026: Scope

The thermal imaging camera market report covers the following areas:

Thermal Imaging Camera Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ANVS Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chauvin Arnoux Group, CorDEX Instruments Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., ED Bullard Co., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fortive Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., InfraTec GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc., MSA Safety Inc., SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd., Synectics Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., and Seek Thermal Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Teledyne Technologies Inc. - The company offers a thermal imaging camera that enables advanced vision in zero ambient light environments and cuts through fog, smoke, or haze.

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. - The company offers thermal imaging cameras that are equipped with infrared thermography detection technology to provide a real-time non-contact inspection method.

Seek Thermal Inc. - The company offers a thermal imaging camera that combines advanced features and the widescreen display along with infrared engine technology for maximum thermal imaging performance.

Thermal Imaging Camera Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product Type

Camera: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing use of thermal imaging technology in the government sector. Thermal imaging cameras are used in various applications, such as surveillance, military and defense, disaster management, building security, and management and monitoring of environmental changes.



Scope and goggles



Modules

Geography

North America : This region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major military and defense firms in the US, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, and Temporal Defense Systems Inc. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the thermal imaging cameras market in North America .

: This region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major military and defense firms in the US, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, and Temporal Defense Systems Inc. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the thermal imaging cameras market in .

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Thermal Imaging Camera Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermal imaging camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermal imaging camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermal imaging camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermal imaging camera market vendors

Thermal Imaging Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Israel, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANVS Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chauvin Arnoux Group, CorDEX Instruments Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., ED Bullard Co., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fortive Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., InfraTec GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc., MSA Safety Inc., SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd., Synectics Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., and Seek Thermal Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Camera - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Camera - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Scope and goggles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Scope and goggles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Scope and goggles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Scope and goggles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Scope and goggles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Modules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Modules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Modules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Modules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Modules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ANVS Inc.

Exhibit 93: ANVS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ANVS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ANVS Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Chauvin Arnoux Group

Exhibit 96: Chauvin Arnoux Group - Overview



Exhibit 97: Chauvin Arnoux Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Chauvin Arnoux Group - Key offerings

10.5 ED Bullard Co.

Exhibit 99: ED Bullard Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: ED Bullard Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: ED Bullard Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 102: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 InfraTec GmbH

Exhibit 107: InfraTec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 108: InfraTec GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: InfraTec GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 110: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Synectics Plc

Exhibit 115: Synectics Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Synectics Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Synectics Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Synectics Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Synectics Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

