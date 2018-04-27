Thermal Printing Market 2018-2023 - Growing Applications of Thermal Printers in Healthcare, Banking, & Manufacturing

The thermal printing market is predicted to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.04% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$40.490 billion by 2023, increasing from US$30.143 billion in 2017.



Thermal printing is an advanced technology in the printing field which makes use of heat in order to produce an image or text on thermal paper. The growing application of thermal printers in various industries such as health care, banking, manufacturing and others is the key driver for the growth of this market.



Growing population, rising disposable incomes and rapid industrialization are some other factors contributing to the demand for these printers on account of rise in level of existing printing applications. Additionally, adoption of thermal printers will also result in lower maintenance cost thereby further increasing their demand. However, the inkjet and laser printing technologies act as a major constraint to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. THERMAL PRINTING MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Direct Thermal Printing

5.2. Thermal Transfer Printing



6. THERMAL PRINTING MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Barcode labels

6.2. Labelling

6.3. Kiosks

6.4. Others



7. THERMAL PRINTING MARKET BY END USER INDUSTRY

7.1. Retail

7.2. Transportation

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Government

7.6. Security

7.7. Others



8. THERMAL PRINTING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. United States

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. Italy

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. UK

8.3.6. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. UAE

8.4.3. Israel

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. India

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. Japan

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES



AXIOHM

Open Date Group

Bixolon

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P

Seiko Epson Corporation

SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Citizen Holdings Co. Ltd

Toshiba Tec Corporation

