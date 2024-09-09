Thermal Spray Coating Equipment and Services Market worth $17.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The increasing industrialization across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and healthcare, is a significant driver for the market. These industries require coatings to enhance their components and equipment's performance, durability, and protection.

"By Process, the combustion flame segment accounted for the highest thermal spray coating equipment and services market share from 2024 to 2030."

By process category, the combustion flame accounts for the maximum share of the overall automotive part-cleaning service market. Using the combustion/flame process is an excellent way to control the thickness of the coating layer reasonably well. The deposition rate can be controlled, and the necessary coating thickness is achieved by adjusting variables, including fuel-to-oxygen ratio, spray distance, and traverse speed. This is crucial for maintaining uniformity across the substrate and meeting specified coating thickness requirements.

"By Product, the services segment held the highest market share in the thermal spray coating equipment and services market from 2024 to 2030."

In the market for thermal spray coating equipment and services, the services segment has the largest market share. This is because there are a lot of special-use spray coatings applications, as well as technical support, maintenance, and repairs in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and energy. Therefore, they tend to be outsourced so that quality and precision can be ensured and handled by individuals who know how to do it. As a result of this demand for bundled services, including consulting and post-coating inspection, services are the foremost segment within this field.

"By End-use industry, the aerospace segment accounted for the highest share of the thermal spray Coating Equipment and Services market from 2024 to 2030."

In terms of end-use sectors, aerospace accounted for the largest share. Turbine engine parts, including blades, vanes, combustor liners, and turbine casings, are coated extensively with thermal sprays. These coatings safeguard against high-temperature surroundings, oxidation, erosion, and corrosion. The main application of thermal barrier coatings (TBCs) is on turbine blades and vanes to minimize heat transfer between the blade surface and hot gas, improve fuel efficiency, and prolong the life of components. This stimulates the consumption of thermal spray coatings in the aerospace industry.

North America is the largest thermal spray coating equipment and services market region.

One of the key factors responsible for the growth in the North American region in the Thermally Sprayed Coating Equipment and Services market is their rising adoption across different nations. Several players in this industry exist within the region; hence, it is worth noting that multiple service providers dominate these markets. Furthermore, many aerospace manufacturers in this area typically apply thermal spray coatings on aircraft engines, turbine components, aerospace structures, and other vital parts. This industry's thirst for lightweight, anti-corrosive, high-performing coats has increased sales volumes of such products globally.

The key players profiled in the report include are Linde AMT (US), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), Höganäs AB (Sweden), Saint Gobain (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Ador Fontech Limited (India), Bodycote (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Kennametal, Inc. (US), Saint Gobain (US), The Lincoln Electric Company (US), A&A Thermal Spray Coatings (US), Aimtek (US), Alloy Metal Surface Technologies (India), and Wall Colmonoy (US), Hannecard (US), Brycoat Inc. (US), General Magnaplate Corporation (US), and Flame Spray Technologies BV. (Netherland) and others.

