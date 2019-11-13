Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Customer Solution Center in China to Support Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the official opening of a Customer Solution Center in Shanghai, China. This follows the recent announcements of a Biosciences Customer Exploration Center in Shanghai and the expansion of our clinical trials logistics facility in Suzhou.

The new Pharma and BioPharma Center will support the rapid delivery of novel and high-quality therapeutics by providing expertise in critical analytical processes and specialized workflows.

"The opening of a Pharma and BioPharma Customer Solution Center in China demonstrates our unwavering commitment to bringing best-in-class analytical technologies to laboratories across the region and supporting quality-by-design through scientific collaboration by scientists," said Tony Acciarito, president of Thermo Fisher Scientific in China. "The new Center reinforces our mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer by helping laboratories in China nurture innovation and bring effective medicines to waiting patients."

Zhong Feng, director, Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., said, "Thermo Fisher's new Customer Solution Center in Shanghai is a hub of collaboration that will enable scientists across China to build new analytical workflows, enhance knowledge across our thriving pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector, and help build capability and expertise in the region."

For more information on Thermo Fisher's pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market capabilities, please visit www.thermofisher.com/biopharma.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Ronan Muir

BioStrata

+44 (0) 1223 627133

rmuir@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

