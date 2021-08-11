Thermoelectric Generator Market worth $635 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-Generation), Temperature (<80c, 80- 500c, >500c) Wattage, Type, Material, Vertical, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Thermoelectric Generator Market is projected to grow from USD 406 million in 2021 to USD 635 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the thermoelectric generator market from 2021 to 2026.

Thermoelectric generators and thermoelectric materials that were previously utilized primarily in niche applications are now becoming more popular with the introduction of wider automotive applications and the efforts to exploit waste-heat-recovery technologies. Thermoelectric generators are not only highly reliable and durable, but they are also environmentally friendly because they do not include chemical products. These reasons are boosting their demand further.

The occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic is an unparalleled global public health emergency that has disrupted almost every industry, and long-term effects are expected on the thermoelectric modules market as well. This is primarily due to the decline in aerospace, industrial, and automotive applications. Consumer electronics saw a drop in revenue initially in 2020 and is still lagging due to active cases of COVID-19 even in 2021. The telecommunications and medical segments also experienced a slight decline due to total lockdowns since remote communications, medicine/vaccine storage, and transport and pharmaceutical research have been given more importance during the pandemic. This led to a decrease in the growth of the thermoelectric generators market.

"By wattage, low power (<10 W) sub-segment of TEG Market would have the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on wattage, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into low power (<10 W), medium power (10-1 kW), and high power (> 1 kW). The power produced by thermoelectric generators is highly dependent upon the temperature applied to their plates. The low power (<10 W) segment of the thermoelectric generators market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased use of wearables and handheld consumer electronic devices is the major driver for the growth of the low power segment

"By type, the single stage segment is estimated to lead the TEG market"

Based on type, considering the flow and heat transfer process of the heat source along with the cold source, TEGs are categorized into single stage and multistage. The single stage segment held the major share of the global TEG market in 2020 and multi stage segment is going to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"By temperature, the low temperature segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on temperature, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into low temperature (<80°C), medium temperature (80°-500°C), and high temperature (>500°C). These temperature ranges depend upon the application that the thermoelectric generators are used in. By temperature, the low (<80°C) segment of the thermoelectric generator (TEG) market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Stringent laws to reduce CO2 emission have led to the increasing application of thermoelectric generators.

"By material, Bismuth Telluride segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of TEG market during the forecast period"

Based on material, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into bismuth telluride, lead telluride, and others. The selection of the thermoelectric material is dependent on the temperature range at which the material is used. Currently, bismuth telluride is the most widely used material as it has the highest figure of merit and exhibits high performance across applications. The Bismuth Telluride segment of the thermoelectric generators (TEG) market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"By component, the thermoelectric module segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on component, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into heat source, thermoelectric module, cold side, and electric load. These components are made of materials such as bismuth telluride, lead telluride, and others for better thermal conductivity. The thermoelectric module segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of efficient materials for manufacturing thermoelectric modules boosts demand.

"By vertical, the industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of TEG market during the forecast period"

Based on vertical, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, industrial, consumer, healthcare, oil & gas, mining, and telecommunications. The industrial segment is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the adoption of TEGs in smelters & blast furnaces, and other chemical processing applications.

"By application, the waste heat recovery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on application, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into energy harvesting, waste heat recovery, direct power generation, and co-generation. The waste heat recovery application is expected to lead the market for TEGs during the forecast period driven by the increasing trend of electrification of automobiles. This trend will help increase the demand for TEGs, which produce electricity from the waste heat from automobiles.

"Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The European region is estimated to account for the highest CAGR of thermoelectric generators market in 2021. The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are considered under this regional market analysis. Increasingly stringent regulations related to C02 emissions from vehicles are one of the major factors driving the market for TEGs in Europe. The EU is the world's largest region that uses renewable energy. According to Eurostat, roughly 26% of the EUs electricity, 17% of the EU heating and cooling sector along with 6% of EU transport energy are derived from renewable energy sources. Europe invests significantly in total renewable energy, owing to its increasing use in the power sector and the growing demand for renewable electrical energy across various industries. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for thermoelectric generators in the region.

Winners of TEG market are Gentherm, Inc (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), Ferrotec Corporation (Japan), Laird Thermal System (UK), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), and TEC Microsystems (Germany). These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

