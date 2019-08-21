Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type, Fiber Type, Product Type, Application, and Region - Worldwide Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polyetheretherketone, Hybrid), Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Mineral), Product Type (SFT, LFT, CFT, GMT), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermoplastic composites market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



The thermoplastic composites market size is estimated to grow from USD 28 billion in 2019 to USD 36 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024. Thermoplastic composites are used in a wide array of applications, such as transportation, consumer goods & electronics, aerospace & defense, sports & leisure, and construction, among others.



Long fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites to register a higher CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.



LFT composites to register the highest CAGR owing to high demand from the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. LFT composites offer various characteristics, including high-temperature performance, corrosion resistance, weight reduction, flammability, and thermal resistance.



A wide variety of thermoplastic resins are available for LFT composites production, including PP, PA, and PC. LFT composites are broadly used to manufacture automotive components, such as engine parts, under the hood applications, sunroof frames, seat and backrest constructions, door modules and shifter bases, luggage compartments, and other car body components. Moreover, they are gaining acceptance in the sports & leisure industry as well.



The market in the aerospace & defense application is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.



Aerospace & defense is the fastest-growing application in the thermoplastic composites market. The benefits of using thermoplastic composites for aerospace applications include cost performance, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance. Thermoplastic composites provide lightweight property in the aerospace industry and hence facilitates more efficient designs - structurally, and aerodynamically. The interior components produced from thermoplastic materials include floor panels, luggage bins, seats, trolleys, separation panels, keel beams, seals, fuel pipes, and bulkheads.



Carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.



The ability of carbon fiber to reduce weight, lower energy consumption, and enhance the performance of finished products has increased the demand for carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites, especially in the aerospace & defense and transportation applications. Carbon fiber-reinforcement can be manufactured using a wide range of base resins, such as PP, PA, PEEK, PPS, and PC. Carbon-reinforced PEEK resins are highly preferred in the aircraft applications. Carbon-reinforced acetal polyoxymethylene (POM) compound is one of the key products in this segment that can be used in a variety of components, such as cams, gears, bearings, snap fittings, and jug kettles.



The thermoplastic composites market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.



APAC is the fastest-growing market and the major consumer of thermoplastic composites, globally, owing to the industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, resulting in the rapid growth of the various industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and construction. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major countries involved in major consumption of thermoplastic composites in APAC. Moreover, growing wind installation in the region is also augmenting the demand for thermoplastic composites.

Competitive Landscape



The thermoplastic composites market comprises major manufacturers such as Celanese Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), PolyOne Corporation (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), and Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the thermoplastic composites market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.2 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Application and Region

4.3 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Product Type

4.4 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Resin Type

4.5 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Fiber Type

4.6 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in Transportation and Aerospace & Defense Applications

5.2.1.2 Growth of Consumer Goods and Electronics Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Fiber-Reinforcement

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Thermoplastic Composites From Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Growing Market for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Low-Cost Production Technology



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

7.3 Trends in the Aerospace Industry

7.4 Trends in the Automotive Industry



8 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyamide (PA)

8.2.1 Resistance to Wear, Heat, and Chemicals, and Good Friction, Among Other Superior Properties, are Supporting the Growth of the Polyamide Segment of the Market

8.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.3.1 Polypropylene-Based Thermoplastic Composites Have A Huge Demand in Automotive Applications

8.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.4.1 as A High-Temperature Thermoplastic Material, Peek Finds Extensive Use in Aerospace & Defense Applications

8.5 Hybrid

8.5.1 The Production of Hybrid (Blend of Two Resins) Thermoplastic Composites is Increasing, With A Few Major Market Players Offering Such Composites

8.6 Others



9 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic

9.2.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic has Major Share in the Thermoplastic Composites Market

9.3 Long Fiber Thermoplastic

9.3.1 Long Fiber Thermoplastic has Good Mechanical Properties and Toughness and is Extensively Used in the Automotive Industry

9.4 Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

9.4.1 North America Accounts for Major Share in the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market

9.5 Glass Mat Thermoplastic

9.5.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic is an Established Technology With Applications in Automotive Industry



10 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Fiber Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Glass

10.2.1 Glass Fibers are the Most-Commonly Used Reinforcement Element in the Thermoplastic Composites Market

10.3 Carbon

10.3.1 Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Provide Maximum Strength and Performance With Minimum Weight

10.4 Mineral

10.4.1 Mineral-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites are Widely Used in Automotive Parts

10.5 Others



11 Thermoplastic Composites Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transportation

11.2.1 Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in Transportation is Projected to Rise, Exponentially

11.3 Consumer Goods & Electronics

11.3.1 High Demand From APAC is Driving the Growth of the Market in Consumer Goods & Electronics

11.4 Aerospace & Defense

11.4.1 Europe Accounts for Major Share in the Aerospace & Defense Application

11.5 Sports & Leisure

11.5.1 Superior Properties of Thermoplastic Composites are Driving the Growth in the Sports & Leisure Application

11.6 Construction

11.6.1 APAC is the Fastest-Growing Market of Thermoplastic Composites in Construction Application

11.7 Wind Energy

11.7.1 Demand for Renewable Energy is Responsible for the Growing Consumption in the Wind Energy Application

11.8 Others



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America, By Application

12.2.1.1 Transportation to Lead the North American Thermoplastic Composites Market

12.2.2 North America, By Country

12.2.2.1 US

12.2.2.1.1 High Demand From Aerospace & Defense Application is Driving the Market in North America

12.2.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.2.1 Transportation Application to Drive the Market in Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe, By Application

12.3.1.1 Commercialization of Thermoplastic Composites in the Aerospace & Defense Application to Drive Its Use in the Region

12.3.2 Europe, By Country

12.3.2.1 Germany

12.3.2.1.1 Germany is the Biggest Consumer of Thermoplastic Composites in the European Region

12.3.2.2 France

12.3.2.2.1 The Aerospace & Defense Application to Drive the Market in the Country

12.3.2.3 UK

12.3.2.3.1 The UK is the Third-Largest Market for Thermoplastic Composites in Europe

12.3.2.4 Italy

12.3.2.4.1 Presence of Major Automotive Manufacturers to Drive the Market in the Country

12.4 APAC

12.4.1 APAC, By Application

12.4.1.1 Transportation Application to Drive the Market

12.4.2 APAC, By Country

12.4.2.1 China

12.4.2.1.1 Sustainable Economic Growth and Technological Advancements in Electronics to Drive the Market

12.4.2.2 South Korea

12.4.2.2.1 Growing Use of Glass Fiber in Thermoplastic Composites to Drive the Market

12.4.2.3 Japan

12.4.2.3.1 Japan is the Second-Largest Market in APAC

12.4.2.4 India

12.4.2.4.1 Increased Demand for Vehicles in the Country to Drive the Market Growth

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Latin America, By Application

12.5.1.1 Consumer Goods & Electronics and Transportation are the Leading Applications

12.5.2 Latin America, By Country

12.5.2.1 Brazil

12.5.2.1.1 Growing Investment in the Transportation Industry to Drive the Market

12.5.2.2 Mexico

12.5.2.2.1 Mexico is the Largest Consumer of Thermoplastic Composites in Latin America

12.6 MEA

12.6.1 MEA, By Application

12.6.1.1.1 Growing Use of Thermoplastic Composites in the Electrical & Electronics Industry to Drive the Market

12.6.2 MEA, By Country

12.6.2.1 UAE

12.6.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Thermoplastic Composites in the Transportation and Electrical & Electronics Industries

12.6.2.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2.2.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest Market in the Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Visionary Leaders

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 New Product Development

13.5.2 Investment & Expansion

13.5.3 Merger & Acquisition

13.5.4 Joint Venture & Partnership



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Celanese Corporation

14.2 DowDuPont Inc.

14.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.4 Toray Industries Inc.

14.5 SABIC

14.6 Lanxess AG

14.7 Solvay S.A.

14.8 BASF SE

14.9 Polyone Corporation

14.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

14.11 Other Companies

14.11.1 Covestro AG

14.11.2 Victrex PLC

14.11.3 SGL Group

14.11.4 Technocompound GmbH

14.11.5 Suprem S.A.

14.11.6 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.

14.11.7 Sbhpp

14.11.8 Daicel Polymer Ltd.

14.11.9 RTP Company

14.11.10 Ascend Performance Materials LLC



