ThermoPro Introduces New Smart Dual Probe Meat Thermometer

New Innovation Promotes Industry-Leading, Long-Range Efficiency and Supports Food Safety Standards During Peak Grilling Season

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for prime grilling season, ThermoPro, the #1 rated meat thermometer brand on Amazon delivering exceptional value, is excited to unveil its newest product, the ThermoPro Twin TempSpike Plus. This launch addresses a growing market need for versatile and highly accurate meat thermometers, designed to enhance the cooking experience for both home cooks and professional chefs.

The Twin TempSpike Plus offers unmatched precision and convenience, meeting consumer demand for reliable, user-friendly cooking solutions. With advanced features and an intuitive design, this meat thermometer ensures perfectly cooked meals whether grilling, roasting, or barbecuing, and it promotes food safety standards. This makes it an indispensable tool for modern kitchens, including versatile functionalities like:

Extended Range: Offering the furthest range on the market, it supports a transmission distance of up to 600ft using cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.2 technology, ensuring stable connections even in outdoor settings.

Designed for Easy Temp Viewing : Construction-grade Booster features an upgraded, modern design that includes a true real-time display that makes on-the-spot temperature monitoring easily viewable with a glance.

: Construction-grade Booster features an upgraded, modern design that includes a true real-time display that makes on-the-spot temperature monitoring easily viewable with a glance. Color Coded Probes: Features color-coded meat probes, allowing users to easily track different meat temperatures without interpreting small probe numbers.

Features color-coded meat probes, allowing users to easily track different meat temperatures without interpreting small probe numbers. Superior Durability: Built with an IP67 waterproof rating and a unique zirconia ceramic probe head, this is the only thermometer on the market that withstands temperatures up to 1,050°F. It's also resistant to water intrusion, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Durable Against Fire & Water: Fully capable of withstanding flare-ups of 1,050°F and resistant to water intrusion, this thermometer's unique zirconia ceramic-made probes provide rugged durability and long-lasting performance.

"The Twin TempSpike Plus represents the next step in ThermoPro's mission to bring innovative and high-quality meat thermometers to home chefs," said Reed Lalor, Vice President at ThermoPro. "With the Twin TempSpike Plus, you can effortlessly monitor the temperatures of two meats simultaneously, giving you the flexibility to cook multiple dishes at once and check temperatures from a distance. Especially during prime grilling season, this tool ensures every meal is perfectly cooked and safe to eat."

The Twin TempSpike Plus is available now on BuyThermoPro.com and Amazon for $139.99. For more information about ThermoPro's products, visit BuyThermoPro.com.

About ThermoPro:

Since 2014, ThermoPro has been innovating and developing high-quality affordable meat thermometers. Led by our professional R&D team, we strive to offer exceptional value in our products with better value and more features than our competition. We incorporate customer feedback in product design/improvements and ensure a lifetime of customer service through our top-tier customer support and industry-leading 3-year product warranty.

Media Contact: Ian Marni, [email protected]

