Thermore Introduces EVOdown® - Half Fibers, Half Insulation, Fully Recycled

This year, Thermore launches EVOdown ® , made of 100% recycled fibers from PET bottles . Thermore EVOdown® bridges the gap between free fibers and traditional padding, delivering the ultra-soft hand and luxurious drape of blow-in fibers in a rolled form. This hybrid technology - as consumers like to refer to it - allows to boost productivity and ease of manufacturing.

In fact, EVOdown® consists of millions of free fibers encapsulated by two containing outer layers, making it the world's only product of this type. Consumers will enjoy the light-weight and silky touch of EVOdown®-made garments, as well as its unbeatable easy care.

EVOdown® Recycled is another step towards sustainability for the Milan-based company, which has now converted over 97% of its turnover into insulations made of either fully or partially recycled fibers (based on actual sales figures). This brings Thermore closer than ever to an exclusively sustainable product offer; and while the industry talks about future projects and roadmaps, Thermore is already at the finish line being almost completely sustainable. This doesn't come as a surprise: sustainability has always been part of Thermore's DNA, as the Group pioneered the use of recycled fibers in the early 80s and mastered it thereafter.

ABOUT THERMORE

Based in Milan - Italy, Thermore is specialized in research, development, production and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for apparel. Through its global sales network and its productions in the Far East and in Europe, Thermore caters to the best brands in the outerwear industry. Thermore was the first company to launch a sustainable insulation in the 80s and is now highly concentrated on eco-friendly innovation, mostly using polyester fibers recycled from PET bottles.

