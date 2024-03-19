Thermore Introduces Freedom Stretch Insulation

Sustainable Performance for The Boldest of Movement

MILAN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thermore group today announced the debut of its most dynamic stretch insulation in its five decades of innovation: Freedom.

Made from 50% post-consumer recycled polyester, this unique and compelling insulation offers ground-breaking stretch while providing warmth across a multitude of uses, including alpine sports, running, golf, commuter, fishing & hunting, cycling and a host of other active pursuits.

Dynamometer testing shows that the insulation – which comes in four levels of warmth, ranging from 60-150 grams per square meter – has incredible elasticity and recovers to 100% of its pre-stretch size time after time.

The ability to provide warmth while also allowing for a dynamic range of motion is what impels performance brands to utilize Thermore in their product lines. The new Freedom insulation adds a higher level of comfort and functionality than what was previously attainable in the stretch category. It reaffirms Thermore's place in the textile industry as a true innovator that is deeply rooted in performance and sustainability.

The Freedom stretch is bluesign and GRS certified. It's machine washable, can be dry cleaned and is easy-care for the consumer- and very design friendly for product developers with its high resistance to fiber migration.

This represents another step forward in Thermore's ongoing dedication to commit to a sustainable product line. Thermore pioneered the use of recycled fibers in the 1980's and has mastered the technology ever since.

ABOUT THERMORE

Based in Milan, Italy, Thermore specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for performance apparel. Through its global sales network and its production facilities in the Far East and Europe, Thermore caters to the best brands in the outerwear industry. Thermore was the first company to launch a recycled insulation and is now highly focused on sustainable innovation, using post-consumer waste such as PET bottles.

