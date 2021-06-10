Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kathy Yi to Board of Directors and Chair of Audit Committee

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Kathy Yi, Chief Financial Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors, where she will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"Kathy is a proven finance executive with an impressive track record as a CFO of high-growth clinical stage biotechnology companies, and leader of multiple finance organizations within large pharmaceutical companies," said Tim Clackson, Ph.D., President and CEO of Theseus Pharmaceuticals. "Kathy's decades of expertise and insight in corporate finance, strategic planning, and public company leadership make her an outstanding addition to our accomplished Board as we continue to build an industry-leading precision oncology company."

"I am honored to join Theseus' board and partner with this established team that is so passionately committed to out-smarting cancer resistance," commented Ms. Yi. "I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued growth."

Ms. Yi currently serves as the CFO of Cerevel Therapeutics, where she led the capital formation strategy to bring the company public. Previously, she was Executive Vice President and CFO at Sangamo Therapeutics, growing the company's market cap from approximately $300 million to nearly $1.5 billion. Prior, Ms. Yi was Head of Finance, Inhalation Technical Research and Development at Novartis and a Finance Leader at Life Technologies. She has also held business and financial management and leadership positions at Intel, Hewlett-Packard, and Bechtel. Ms. Yi earned an M.B.A from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals is passionately committed to outsmarting cancer resistance. The Company is developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, to shape the future of targeted oncology. Theseus believes truly transformative, targeted oncology therapeutics must inhibit all clinically relevant variants. Led by a team of pioneers in the discovery and development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), the Company's technology can predict how a cancer will mutate, enabling Theseus to target known mutations, stay ahead of future variants, and overcome the demonstrated burden of treatment resistance. For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

