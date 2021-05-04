Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Tim Clackson, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Tim Clackson, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. He succeeds interim CEO Iain Dukes, D.Phil., Theseus Co-Founder and OrbiMed Venture Partner, who will serve as Theseus' Executive Chairman.

"I am thrilled to join the team of R&D leaders at Theseus, who have a proven track record and share my passion for oncology innovation, motivated by our direct experience helping change patients' lives with targeted therapies," said Dr. Clackson. "Collectively, we are leveraging decades of insight to develop innovative medicines to confront the scourge of treatment resistance. With the backing of our top-tier investors, I look forward to realizing Theseus' vision to build an industry leading precision oncology company that is passionately committed to outsmarting cancer resistance for the benefit of patients."

Dr. Clackson most recently served as President and Chief Technology Officer at Xilio Therapeutics, a privately held oncology company developing tumor-selective immunotherapies, where he led the development of the company's technology and product strategy. From 1994 to 2018, Dr. Clackson was with ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, where he was President of Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer. He played a key role in the company's evolution from early research to a global commercial oncology company, and its subsequent acquisition by Takeda. He led the multi-disciplinary R&D team that internally discovered and developed five clinical-stage product candidates, including ICLUSIG® (ponatinib), approved for patients with treatment-resistant Ph+ leukemias; ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib), approved for ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and mobocertinib, currently under FDA priority review for Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC. Prior to ARIAD, Dr. Clackson was a postdoctoral research fellow at Genentech. He received his Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Cambridge, and his B.A. in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford. Dr. Clackson serves as a director on the boards of Forma Therapeutics, Elevation Oncology and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio).

"It has been an honor to help lead Theseus from company formation to its recent $100 million Series B raise and emergence from stealth, all while advancing THE-630, the Company's lead product candidate, toward the clinic," said Dr. Dukes. "Dr. Clackson is a proven leader with an impressive history developing innovative oncology therapies that have greatly impacted the lives of cancer patients. I look forward to supporting him and the entire Theseus team as we seek to outsmart cancer resistance by developing best-in-class kinase inhibitors that can shape the future of targeted oncology."

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals is passionately committed to outsmarting cancer resistance. The Company is developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, to shape the future of targeted oncology. Theseus believes truly transformative, targeted oncology therapeutics must inhibit all clinically relevant variants. Led by a team of pioneers in the discovery and development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), the Company's technology can predict how a cancer will mutate, enabling Theseus to target known mutations, stay ahead of future variants, and overcome the demonstrated burden of treatment resistance. For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

