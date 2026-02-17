Thesis Gold Rebrands to Thesis Gold & Silver

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thesis Gold Inc. ("Thesis", "Thesis Gold & Silver", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) (WKN: A3EP87) is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.", effective February 20, 2026 (the "Name Change"), to better reflect the Company's corporate strategy and the significant silver endowment at its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch gold-silver Project ("Lawyers-Ranch", or the "Project"), located in the Toodoggone District, in Northern British Columbia.

On January 14, 2026, the Company filed a NI 43-101 Pre-feasibility Study (the "PFS") for Lawyers Ranch (refer to the news release dated January 14, 2026 entitled "Thesis Gold Files Pre-Feasibility Technical Report for the Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project"). The PFS is based on a Mineral Resource of 4.56 million gold-equivalent ("AuEq") ounces in the Measured and Indicated category ("M&I") at an average grade of 1.21 grams per tonne ("g/t"), including 97.89 million ounces of silver at 25.9 g/t. The PFS outlines average annual production of approximately 187,000 AuEq ounces, including 3.5 million ounces of silver over a 15-year mine life.

Dr. Ewan Webster, President & CEO of Thesis, commented, "Rebranding to Thesis Gold & Silver better reflects the true nature of our asset and our long-term vision. Lawyers-Ranch is a gold-silver system with a meaningful silver component that enhances project economics, provides leverage to a strong silver market, and highlights our long-term value proposition for our shareholders. As we continue to advance Lawyers-Ranch through permitting and toward feasibility, this new name more accurately represents the scale, quality, and opportunity we are building."

In connection with the Name Change, the Company has rebranded its website to www.thesisgoldsilver.com. Effective at the opening of markets on February 20, 2026, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new name "Thesis Gold & Silver Inc." and the CUSIP and ISIN of the Company's common shares will be changed to 883922106 and CA8839221063, respectively. Thesis' common shares shall continue to trade on the TSXV in Canada under the symbol "TAU", on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol "THSGF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under symbol "A3EP87".

About Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. is Canadian precious metals development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District, one of North America's most prospective emerging precious-metals districts. Lawyers-Ranch hosts a large, high-quality gold equivalent Mineral Resource with meaningful exposure to silver, which represents a significant component of the Project and long-term value proposition.

Thesis Gold & Silver is advancing Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and continued exploration, with the objective of unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

