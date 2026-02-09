TheWell Bioscience Launches VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate for Organoid and 3D Cell Culture Workflows

A new in-plate, zero-disruption design enables reproducible organoid culture, downstream processing, and high-resolution imaging in a single 3D cell culture plate

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWell Bioscience today announced the launch of the VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate, a next-generation 3D cell culture plate engineered to support organoid and advanced 3D cell culture workflows with minimal physical disturbance. The VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate enables long-term culture, fixation, immunofluorescence staining, and high-resolution imaging to be performed entirely in-plate—eliminating sample transfer while preserving fragile hydrogel-based 3D structures.

VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate - A premium cover-glass bottom plate for zero disruption 3D cell culture workflow: From cell seeding to high-resolution imaging.

Through a unique combination of sample-locking architecture, passive media exchange, and imaging-grade optics, the VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate addresses persistent challenges in 3D cell culture, including hydrogel floating, sample rotation, and sample loss during routine handling. By minimizing manual manipulation and vessel-to-vessel transfers, the plate improves reproducibility, supports longitudinal studies, and enables consistent data generation across experiments.

Most current 3D cell culture systems, including organoid models, rely on culture vessels originally designed for 2D monolayer cultures rather than delicate, hydrogel-based 3D constructs. As a result, routine media exchange and downstream processing frequently disrupt 3D architecture and spatial organization. In addition, fixation, staining, and imaging often require transferring samples between vessels, increasing the risk of structural damage, sample loss, and experimental variability—an especially costly challenge for organoid workflows, where samples are often rare, time-intensive to generate, and difficult to replace. These limitations make reliable long-term culture, high-resolution imaging, and laboratory automation difficult to achieve within a single 3D cell culture plate.

The VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate was engineered to overcome these challenges by enabling a true end-to-end 3D workflow—from sample seeding and long-term culture to downstream processing and imaging—within a single vessel, with zero sample transfer and minimal physical disturbance.

"For years, we've spoken with researchers around the world who struggle to find the right culture vessel for 3D organoid workflows—one that can prevent hydrogel floating, allow live-cell tracking, enable easy media exchange and sample fixation without sample loss, and support high-resolution imaging," said John Huang, CEO of TheWell Bioscience. "It took several years of rational design and iterative development to translate these unmet needs into a practical, scalable solution."

At the core of the VitroPrime™ plate is a dedicated lateral media-exchange channel that enables passive, disturbance-free diffusion of nutrients, stains, and fixatives while preserving the integrity of delicate 3D constructs. An integrated anti-floating and anti-rotation design ensures stable positioning during longitudinal monitoring, organoid development studies, live-cell imaging, and high-content analysis. The plate also features an ultra-clear, premium cover-glass bottom optimized for high-resolution and confocal imaging.

The VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate integrates seamlessly with TheWell Bioscience's end-to-end, xeno-free 3D cell culture platform, including VitroGel® hydrogels, RocketCell™ media, CytoGrow™ growth factors, and Cyto3D® downstream analysis reagents. Together, the platform delivers a defined, scalable, and automation-ready workflow for more relevant and reproducible advanced 3D cell culture models.

VitroPrime™ 3D Culture and Imaging Plate is currently available in 6-, 12- and 96-well formats. For more information, please visit www.thewellbio.com

About TheWell Bioscience Inc.

TheWell Bioscience delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end, xeno-free platform for robust and reproducible 3D cell models. Its integrated ecosystem of xeno-free hydrogels, media, cultureware, and downstream reagents eliminate animal-derived variability, support scalable applications in precision medicine, cell therapy, and biomanufacturing, and advances New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) through more human-relevant in vitro models.

Contact:

Kyra Baricaua

9738554955

[email protected]

SOURCE TheWell Bioscience Inc.