TheWrap Recognizes The Los Angeles Film School Among Its Top 50 Film Schools Ranking

The Hollywood-based institution joins the nation's best due to its industry-specific curriculum, global accessibility, and continual dedication to student success

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School has been featured as one of the top film schools in the United States by TheWrap magazine's 2025 Top 50 Film Schools ranking . This recognition marks the sixth consecutive year being named to the list, highlighting the college's dedication to shaping the next generation of filmmakers and creative professionals.

The Los Angeles Film School (PRNewsfoto/The Los Angeles Film School)

TheWrap's annual ranking evaluates film programs nationwide through a comprehensive, data-driven methodology. This year's results highlight The L.A. Film School's hands-on approach to education, industry-standard facilities, and its commitment to making professional film education accessible to students worldwide.

As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, The L.A. Film School blends creativity with technical mastery, providing students with real-world experiences that reflect the fast-paced entertainment industry while fostering collaboration across disciplines.

This recognition emboldens The Los Angeles Film School's dedication to preparing storytellers globally while sustaining its influence in Hollywood's creative ecosystem. To learn more about The L.A. Film School and its degree programs, please visit lafilm.edu .

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

