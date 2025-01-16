They're going to Walt Disney World! 100 Teens Selected for 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

Walt Disney World Resort

Jan 16, 2025, 10:33 ET

Selected students from around the country to be part of once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort in March; Dreamers to interact with celebrities, business leaders, educators and more during four-day all-expenses-paid event

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 100 high school students from across the country heading to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in March to take the next step in chasing their biggest dreams, such as developing cutting-edge technology, addressing food insecurity and even designing the next great Disney attractions.

These ambitious teens make up the new 2025 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, a popular mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort designed to inspire and empower students from diverse communities by encouraging them to explore limitless possibilities and turn their dreams into reality.

After surprising students in Houston and Atlanta with their selection earlier this week, Walt Disney World released the names of the remaining students today.

At the multi-day program at Walt Disney World, March 26-30, 2025, Disney Dreamers will connect with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators through workshops and seminars created to inspire and accelerate their career aspirations. They'll explore diverse career fields; develop essential skills such as communication, leadership and networking; and, of course, enjoy the magic and wonder of Walt Disney World, which continues to elevate the guest experience through ongoing investments in new attractions, entertainment and more.

"We are thrilled to spark new possibilities and provide these future leaders with the tools they need to chase their dreams," said Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Walt Disney World Ambassador. "After 18 years of hosting Disney Dreamers Academy, we continue to be inspired by these teens and their incredible accomplishments."

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The selected students, plus a parent or guardian, enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy, which is an important part of Walt Disney World's commitment to support diverse communities, has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. Graduates of the program have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and many have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

The full list of selected students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy

The 100 students selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy (listed by state):

Olivia E.

Fort Mitchell

AL

Camden P.

Birmingham

AL

Cameryn S.

Little Rock

AR

Colin S.

Little Rock

AR

Colton C.

Gilbert

AZ

Iraj S.

Chandler

AZ

Lawrence V.

Fresno

CA

Brennan C.

Pasadena

CA

Connor C.

Northridge

CA

Euri K.

Tustin

CA

Lauren K.

La Crescenta

CA

Alissa L.

El Monte

CA

Joanne L.

La Crescenta

CA

Laura R.

Irvine

CA

Corey U.

Gardena

CA

McAustin U.

Long Beach

CA

Emery C.

Modesto

CA

Caleb D.

Stockton

CA

Sanja J.

Chula Vista

CA

Malia M.

Santa Clara

CA

Sarah S.

Cupertino

CA

Zhiyan Z.

Woodbridge

CT

Arizona S.

St Johns

FL

Haley E.

Hialeah

FL

Destiny J.

Plantation

FL

Torrick P.

Fort Lauderdale

FL

Tristan W.

Coconut Creek

FL

Kylie F.

Kissimmee

FL

Kaylee P.

Kissimmee

FL

Somaya R.

Orlando

FL

Kaitlyn S.

Mt. Dora

FL

Diongela T.

Orlando

FL

Jasmine T.

Apopka

FL

Ava H.

Panama City Beach

FL

Aarushi A.

Cumming

GA

Alonnah C.

Fayetteville

GA

Callie C.

Demorest

GA

Owen O.

Newnan

GA

Kylan R.

Stone Mountain

GA

Chasity R.

Locust Grove

GA

Tiyanna S.

Riverdale

GA

Rihana T.

Stockbridge

GA

Sierra W.

Snellville

GA

Ciara Essence W.

Acworth

GA

Caspia R.

Star

ID

Steven J.

Chicago

IL

Aarav K.

Naperville

IL

Kevin M.

Montgomery

IL

Ian S.

Marengo

IL

Ross R.

Cave City

KY

Asia D.

Jefferson

LA

Sambodhan B.

Malden

MA

Madeleine J.

Newburyport

MA

Christian R.

Leicester

MA

Claribel D.

Lexington Park

MD

Kayla G.

Upper Marlboro

MD

Joshua O.

Gambrills

MD

Elissa K.

Liberty

MO

Isabelle M.

Saint Louis

MO

DeJuan S.

Saint Louis

MO

Imani W.

St. Ann

MO

Sonia G.

Charlotte

NC

Kendall B.

Raleigh

NC

Vianna F.

Chapel Hill

NC

Savannah T.

Fayetteville

NC

Charlie A.

Phillipsburg

NJ

Myanelle B.

Somerset

NJ

Abigail K.

Leonia

NJ

Aubrey L.

West orange

NJ

Jessica N.

Paterson

NJ

Anna P.

Fort Lee

NJ

Finn S.

Collingswood

NJ

Olivia D.

Albuquerque

NM

Alexis L.

Albuquerque

NM

Derek C.

Syosset

NY

Nettie R.

East Hampton

NY

Jamila S.

New York

NY

Michai T.

Jamaica

NY

Jad A.

Westlake

OH

Madeline L.

Bexley

OH

Teodora V.

Churchville

PA

Sebastian T.

Sewickley

PA

Mason B.

Fort Mill

SC

Halle H.

Brentwood

TN

Sydney G.

Arlington

TX

Kennedy H.

Frisco

TX

Ava P.

Crandall

TX

Angel W.

Murphy

TX

Andres V.

El Paso

TX

Joseias E.

Houston

TX

Brice E.

Houston

TX

Trinity J.

Spring

TX

Jayden K.

Richmond

TX

Alexandra O.

Missouri City

TX

Zane S.

Manvel

TX

Michael C.

Virginia Beach

VA

Fritz W.

Suffolk

VA

Srishti B.

Sammamish

WA

Kelsi L.

Issaquah

WA

Ekampreet S.

Kent

WA

About Disney Dreamers Academy:
Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities across the nation to dream big and pursue their goals. The program provides impactful content, expert guidance, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are selected to attend a four-day immersive and transformational experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

