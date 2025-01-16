They're going to Walt Disney World! 100 Teens Selected for 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

These ambitious teens make up the new 2025 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, a popular mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort designed to inspire and empower students from diverse communities by encouraging them to explore limitless possibilities and turn their dreams into reality.

After surprising students in Houston and Atlanta with their selection earlier this week, Walt Disney World released the names of the remaining students today.

At the multi-day program at Walt Disney World, March 26-30, 2025, Disney Dreamers will connect with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators through workshops and seminars created to inspire and accelerate their career aspirations. They'll explore diverse career fields; develop essential skills such as communication, leadership and networking; and, of course, enjoy the magic and wonder of Walt Disney World, which continues to elevate the guest experience through ongoing investments in new attractions, entertainment and more.

"We are thrilled to spark new possibilities and provide these future leaders with the tools they need to chase their dreams," said Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Walt Disney World Ambassador. "After 18 years of hosting Disney Dreamers Academy, we continue to be inspired by these teens and their incredible accomplishments."

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The selected students, plus a parent or guardian, enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy, which is an important part of Walt Disney World's commitment to support diverse communities, has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. Graduates of the program have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and many have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

The full list of selected students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com .

The 100 students selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy (listed by state):

Name City State Olivia E. Fort Mitchell AL Camden P. Birmingham AL Cameryn S. Little Rock AR Colin S. Little Rock AR Colton C. Gilbert AZ Iraj S. Chandler AZ Lawrence V. Fresno CA Brennan C. Pasadena CA Connor C. Northridge CA Euri K. Tustin CA Lauren K. La Crescenta CA Alissa L. El Monte CA Joanne L. La Crescenta CA Laura R. Irvine CA Corey U. Gardena CA McAustin U. Long Beach CA Emery C. Modesto CA Caleb D. Stockton CA Sanja J. Chula Vista CA Malia M. Santa Clara CA Sarah S. Cupertino CA Zhiyan Z. Woodbridge CT Arizona S. St Johns FL Haley E. Hialeah FL Destiny J. Plantation FL Torrick P. Fort Lauderdale FL Tristan W. Coconut Creek FL Kylie F. Kissimmee FL Kaylee P. Kissimmee FL Somaya R. Orlando FL Kaitlyn S. Mt. Dora FL Diongela T. Orlando FL Jasmine T. Apopka FL Ava H. Panama City Beach FL Aarushi A. Cumming GA Alonnah C. Fayetteville GA Callie C. Demorest GA Owen O. Newnan GA Kylan R. Stone Mountain GA Chasity R. Locust Grove GA Tiyanna S. Riverdale GA Rihana T. Stockbridge GA Sierra W. Snellville GA Ciara Essence W. Acworth GA Caspia R. Star ID Steven J. Chicago IL Aarav K. Naperville IL Kevin M. Montgomery IL Ian S. Marengo IL Ross R. Cave City KY Asia D. Jefferson LA Sambodhan B. Malden MA Madeleine J. Newburyport MA Christian R. Leicester MA Claribel D. Lexington Park MD Kayla G. Upper Marlboro MD Joshua O. Gambrills MD Elissa K. Liberty MO Isabelle M. Saint Louis MO DeJuan S. Saint Louis MO Imani W. St. Ann MO Sonia G. Charlotte NC Kendall B. Raleigh NC Vianna F. Chapel Hill NC Savannah T. Fayetteville NC Charlie A. Phillipsburg NJ Myanelle B. Somerset NJ Abigail K. Leonia NJ Aubrey L. West orange NJ Jessica N. Paterson NJ Anna P. Fort Lee NJ Finn S. Collingswood NJ Olivia D. Albuquerque NM Alexis L. Albuquerque NM Derek C. Syosset NY Nettie R. East Hampton NY Jamila S. New York NY Michai T. Jamaica NY Jad A. Westlake OH Madeline L. Bexley OH Teodora V. Churchville PA Sebastian T. Sewickley PA Mason B. Fort Mill SC Halle H. Brentwood TN Sydney G. Arlington TX Kennedy H. Frisco TX Ava P. Crandall TX Angel W. Murphy TX Andres V. El Paso TX Joseias E. Houston TX Brice E. Houston TX Trinity J. Spring TX Jayden K. Richmond TX Alexandra O. Missouri City TX Zane S. Manvel TX Michael C. Virginia Beach VA Fritz W. Suffolk VA Srishti B. Sammamish WA Kelsi L. Issaquah WA Ekampreet S. Kent WA

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities across the nation to dream big and pursue their goals. The program provides impactful content, expert guidance, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are selected to attend a four-day immersive and transformational experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

