THG Ingenuity and Google Cloud Forge New Collaboration to Power the Future of Digital Commerce

MANCHESTER, England and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THG Ingenuity and Google Cloud today announced a far-reaching collaboration designed to transform the scale, innovation, and future growth of THG Ingenuity and its digital commerce platform.

By combining Google Cloud's cutting-edge generative AI and data analytics products with THG Ingenuity's end-to-end commerce and fulfilment capabilities, the agreement represents a strategic milestone that will accelerate product innovation, deliver step-change outcomes for customers, and open new go-to-market opportunities worldwide.

Key pillars include:

Product innovation: Central to the partnership is THG Ingenuity's commitment to product innovation. By harnessing Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, THG Ingenuity and Google Cloud will build next-generation, AI-enabled services for THG Ingenuity's ecommerce platform. From predictive demand planning and hyper-personalised product recommendations, to intelligent storefronts and automated fulfilment solutions, these innovations will give THG Ingenuity's customers the ability to unlock new revenue streams, reduce operating costs, and deliver superior experiences at global scale.

Central to the partnership is THG Ingenuity's commitment to product innovation. By harnessing Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, THG Ingenuity and Google Cloud will build next-generation, AI-enabled services for THG Ingenuity's ecommerce platform. From predictive demand planning and hyper-personalised product recommendations, to intelligent storefronts and automated fulfilment solutions, these innovations will give THG Ingenuity's customers the ability to unlock new revenue streams, reduce operating costs, and deliver superior experiences at global scale. Shared go-to-market strategy: THG Ingenuity and Google Cloud will collaborate on a go-to-market strategy to accelerate digital transformation across industries. Google and THG Ingenuity will together target existing customers and attract new ones by listing THG Ingenuity's next-generation commerce and fulfilment solutions for purchase on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Together, the two companies will reach customers across Europe and the United States, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

THG Ingenuity and Google Cloud will collaborate on a go-to-market strategy to accelerate digital transformation across industries. Google and THG Ingenuity will together target existing customers and attract new ones by listing THG Ingenuity's next-generation commerce and fulfilment solutions for purchase on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Together, the two companies will reach customers across Europe and the United States, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation. Benefits for customers: Through this collaboration, brands working with THG Ingenuity will gain direct access to the best of Google Cloud's AI and data platforms, integrated seamlessly into THG Ingenuity's end-to-end digital commerce services. THG Ingenuity's customers can expect: Faster innovation cycles and access to market-leading AI tools. Smarter, AI-driven insights to grow revenue and reduce costs. More personalised and seamless shopping journeys for their end consumers. Greater resilience, scalability, and security in their global commerce infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, brands working with THG Ingenuity will gain direct access to the best of Google Cloud's AI and data platforms, integrated seamlessly into THG Ingenuity's end-to-end digital commerce services. THG Ingenuity's customers can expect: Unlocking scale and strategic value: The partnership is designed to set a new standard for digital commerce. By uniting Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI leadership with THG Ingenuity's vertically integrated commerce model, the collaboration ensures brands of all sizes can compete, and win, on a global stage.

The partnership is designed to set a new standard for digital commerce. By uniting Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI leadership with THG Ingenuity's vertically integrated commerce model, the collaboration ensures brands of all sizes can compete, and win, on a global stage. Infrastructure modernisation and enhanced scalability: THG Ingenuity will undertake a comprehensive migration of its e-commerce and fulfilment infrastructure to Google Cloud. This move will help modernise THG Ingenuity's product offerings by transitioning its applications, including legacy systems, to Google Cloud's highly scalable and secure platform. This ensures a unified foundation for accelerated growth, future market expansions, and acquisitions – all underpinned by cutting-edge security solutions that meet stringent cyber posture and resiliency needs.

THG Ingenuity will undertake a comprehensive migration of its e-commerce and fulfilment infrastructure to Google Cloud. This move will help modernise THG Ingenuity's product offerings by transitioning its applications, including legacy systems, to Google Cloud's highly scalable and secure platform. This ensures a unified foundation for accelerated growth, future market expansions, and acquisitions – all underpinned by cutting-edge security solutions that meet stringent cyber posture and resiliency needs. AI-enhanced creative production and strategy: THG Studios will use Google's Veo and Imagen models on Vertex AI to create distinctive, high-impact visual assets for marketing and branding needs. This includes blending product photography with AI-generated backgrounds and producing entirely original images and video content. Google's AI tools will also be used to analyse market trends and consumer behaviour, enabling THG Studios to create detailed target audience profiles, and optimise creative content for maximum engagement and performance.

Alistair Crane, Chairman, THG Ingenuity, said: "This landmark collaboration with Google Cloud is a transformative moment for THG Ingenuity. Together, we are not only reimagining digital commerce through innovation, but also ensuring that customers have the products, tools and fulfilment solutions to drive their businesses forward. This is about shared growth, shared innovation, and a shared commitment to shaping the future of commerce."

Maureen Costello, Vice President, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud, said: "THG Ingenuity is at the forefront of revolutionising digital commerce, and we are proud to collaborate with them. By combining Google Cloud's AI and data expertise with THG Ingenuity's global commerce and fulfilment capabilities, we are enabling brands to modernise, innovate, and create exceptional customer experiences at scale. This collaboration sets the state for long-term impact across industries."

About THG Ingenuity

THG Ingenuity provides cutting-edge ecommerce solutions for clients designed to accelerate brand growth. It comprises THG Commerce, a complete commerce solution with the highest performing technology platform in market, THG Fulfil, a provider of world-class fulfilment and courier management services, engineered to improve customer retention, and THG Studios, an award-winning creative agency providing a range of services from campaigns and content creation to videography and photography. With its expertise in building direct to consumer brands, Ingenuity is uniquely positioned to bring pertinent, pragmatic, and global know-how across all aspects of commerce.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimised AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organisations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud