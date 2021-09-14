Thibaut Ceyrolle joins Rivery's Board of Executives

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the DataOps platform announced that Thibaut Ceyrolle will join the company as an Active Advisor and Board Member. As Snowflake's first employee in EMEA, Thibaut grew business from zero to a thousand customers, and expanded operations with new teams across 14 countries. He joins Rivery as the company's hyper-growth efforts will involve expanding across new regions.

Rivery's data management platform enables hundreds of companies to control the full lifecycle of extracting value from diverse data sources, including SaaS business applications, operation business sources, and legacy databases. By streamlining the entire DataOps ecosystem, Rivery helps these organizations become more agile and data-driven. Leading brands including SodaStream, Lightricks and Bayer rely on Rivery technology to manage their data efficiently - enabling their teams to aggregate, transform and orchestrate data with unprecedented agility and ease.

Thibaut Ceyrolle said: "I am excited to join Rivery's board of directors to help the company expedite their growth. The platform they have developed simplifies the complex tasks of creating, orchestrating, and automating data pipelines. The ambition and talent of the team reminds me of when I joined Snowflake as their first employee in EMEA - the potential for growth is limitless."

Itamar Ben Hemo, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivery added: "We are incredibly honored to add Thibaut's unique experience and vision to our team. His talent will be instrumental in helping myself, Rivery's management team and our entire organization gear up for hyper-growth mode. I look forward to working together to build on our tremendous momentum, and shape the future of Rivery to reach new heights."

Rivery.io is the end-to-end DataOps platform that gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration and management of their data. Moving beyond the traditional ETL, Rivery speeds up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Next Insurance, American Cancer Society, and Tomorrow.io trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery on https://rivery.io/

