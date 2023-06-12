Thin Client Market to Reach $2.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global thin client market is driven by factors such as rise in adoption of cloud-based services and centralized data storage and backup.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thin Client Market by Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, and Mobile) By Application (Enterprise, Government, Education, Industrial, and Healthcare) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" According to the report, the global thin client industry generated $1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75336

Prime determinants of growth

The global thin client market is driven by factors such as rise in adoption of cloud-based services and centralized data storage and backup. However, limitations in customizations restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, an increasing data center investments create opportunities for the thin client market amid growing storage demand from digital transformation.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.6 billion CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 209 Segments covered Form Factor, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in adoption of cloud-based services Centralized data storage and backup Opportunities Rise in investments in data centers by leading corporations Restraints Limitations in customization

Covid-19 scenario-

The sudden shift to remote work and virtual operations led organizations to heavily rely on thin client solutions for secure access to virtual desktops and applications. This increased demand was primarily driven by the need for flexible, scalable, and remote-friendly IT infrastructure. Thin clients proved crucial in providing the necessary security, compliance, and operational agility to support remote work and ensure uninterrupted business continuity during covid times.

The healthcare sector experienced significant benefits from thin client solutions. These solutions enabled healthcare practitioners to effectively communicate, access patient data, and operate remote clinics. The pandemic served as a catalyst for the adoption of thin clients, highlighting their crucial role in enabling remote work and facilitating seamless virtual operations. This trend is expected to persist even in the post-COVID-19 era, further propelling market growth.

The healthcare segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe:

By application, the healthcare segment accounted for nearly one-third of the thin client market revenue in 2022 and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032. The increasing demand for thin clients in the healthcare industry can be attributed to the growing adoption of telemedicine. Thin clients enable healthcare providers to conduct virtual consultations, remotely monitor patients, and deliver care outside of traditional healthcare settings.

On the other hand, the government segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.66% during the period from 2023 to 2032. The government sector offers significant growth opportunities for the adoption of thin clients, particularly through effective disaster recovery and business continuity strategies. Thin clients provide a centralized and resilient computing environment that ensures data security and accessibility during hardware failures, natural disasters, or emergencies.

The standalone segment to rule the roost:

By form factor, the standalone segment dominated the thin client market in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue, and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to significant trends and opportunities within the market. One notable trend is the growing adoption of remote work and mobility solutions. As businesses embrace flexible work arrangements, standalone thin clients enable employees to access server-based computing environments from any location. This is particularly evident in the healthcare sector, where standalone thin clients are utilized in mobile carts, allowing healthcare professionals to access patient records and medical applications at the point of care. In addition, the focus on green computing and energy efficiency presents opportunities for standalone thin clients. These devices consume less power compared to traditional PCs, leading to reduced energy costs and a reduced environmental footprint. This makes them an attractive choice for organizations aiming to achieve sustainability goals and minimize their carbon footprint.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thin-client-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, Asia-Pacific emerged as the region with the highest share in the thin client market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to offer tremendous growth opportunities for the thin client market. The education system in the Asia-Pacific region is undergoing a major shift towards technology integration and digital learning. Thin clients are playing a crucial role in this transformation by providing cost-effective and manageable solutions for educational institutions.

However, North America region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. The North America thin client market is expected to lead in terms of spending, primarily due to the availability of advanced technology-driven products. The region's focus on technological advancements and innovation contributes to the dominance of North America in the market.

Leading Market Players-

Dell Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu

LG Electronics

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Siemens

IGEL

OnLogic

Thinvent

The report analyzes these key players of the thin client market. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and agreements to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Procure Complete Report (209 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/42BPZwr

Similar Reports We Have on Semiconductor Industry:

Industrial Computers Market by Type (Panel, Box, Embedded Din Rail, Din Rail, Rack Mount, Others), by Technology (Resistive, Capacitive), by End Use (Transportation and Infrastructure, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

3D Display Market by Type (Volumetric Display, Stereoscopic, and HMD), Technology (DLP RPTV, PDP, OLED, and LED), Access Method (Screen Based Display and Micro Display), and Application (TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, HMD, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Controller, Others), by Implementation (Individual, Embedded), by Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Automotive, Metals and Mining, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research