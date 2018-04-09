Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Worth 101.1 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 13 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 104 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thin-film-encapsulation-tfe-market-255749417.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The thin-film encapsulation market for materialscovers the thin-film organic and inorganic barriers used at the manufacturing level of flexible OLED displays, flexible OLED lighting, thin-film photovoltaics, and other products. The need for thin-film barriers in flexible and organic devices, trend of thin-film encapsulation using inkjet printing technology, and rapid adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables significantly drive the market growth. The growing investments in the OLED technology and manufacturing facilities and rising adoption of thin-film solar cells are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Rising demand for flexible OLED displays and flexible OLED lighting solutions is driving the growth of thin-film encapsulation market for materials

OLED displays accounted for the largest share of the thin-film encapsulation market for materials, in terms of value, in 2017. Samsung SDI and LG Chem develop thin-film encapsulation materials for flexible OLED displays. These companies are also working with thin-film encapsulation equipment suppliers, such as Kateeva and Applied Materials. The thin-film encapsulation market for materials in OLED lighting applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=255749417

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share between 2018 and 2023

APAC accounted for the largest share of the thin-film encapsulation market for materials in 2017. Major display panel and brand product manufacturers are based in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. South Korea witnessed the highest demand for thin-film encapsulation materials in 2017 owing to presence of industry leaders such as Samsung and LG Display in the country. Further, the demand for thin-film encapsulation materials from China is expected to increase rapidly during 2018-2023 as various Chinese players, such as BOE Technology and CSOT, are planning to construct facilities to manufacture flexible OLED panels.

The leading suppliers of thin-film encapsulation equipment and materials in the market are Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), 3M (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), and Angstrom Engineering (Canada). Key innovators profiled in this report include Beneq (Finland), Encapsulix (France), Lotus Applied Technology (US), Vitriflex (US), and Picodeon (Finland).

Know more about the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thin-film-encapsulation-tfe-market-255749417.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets