Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market worth $12.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market"

185 – Tables

55 – Figures

214 – Pages

Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 6.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 12.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By material, type, component, end use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Growing popularity of traditional crystalline silicon solar cells in large-scale solar installations Key Market Opportunities Integration of thin-film solar cells into windows, facades, and roofs Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of thin-film solar cells in residential sector

The organic photovoltaic (OPV) in the material type segment is expected to witness second highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Organic photovoltaic (OPV) uses organic molecules or polymers for the conversion of sunlight into electricity. With such advantages of being lightweight and flexible, makes them suitable for numerous applications such as wearable devices, building integration, and portable electronics. The materials used in OPVs are less expensive and are more amenable to processing, and uses fewer harmful chemicals compared to traditional solar cell manufacturing. Furthermore, owing to its flexibility, it provides scope for innovative curved or irregularly surfaced installations, which increases its potential for generating solar energy.

Commercial and Industrial end use segment is expected to hold the second largest market share in the thin-film photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

The commercial & industrial segment include banks and financial institutes, educational institutions, enterprises, commercial buildings, manufacturing plants, hospitals, and hospitality buildings, among others. Mostly these commercial and industrial building have large roof space, which can be easily utilized for the installation of solar panels. Thin-film panels are light weighted and flexible making them ideal for a variety of roof types and structures. Furthermore, thin-film photovoltaics are applicable in building materials and open up more design options to be more aesthetically pleasing, permitting businesses to maintain the architectural designs while still reaping all the benefits from solar energy.

Market for flexible type segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the thin-film photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

Flexible thin-film photovoltaics are made on substrates, such as plastic or metal foil, which results in lightweight and highly adaptable solar cells. Flexible thin-film photovoltaics are lightweight and of conformable nature, which makes them highly suitable for a range of applications, such as portable solar chargers for powering devices in remote locations, solar backpacks for on-the-go power generation, curved surfaces on vehicles (boats, electric cars) for supplementary power. Moreover, these thin-film PVs industry due to their lightweight and flexibility, aid in easy installation, requiring less structural support and labor.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31

North America is expected to witness highest growth rate in the thin-film photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

The North American market is witnessing considerable growth owing to the increasing deployment of PV modules in both residential as well as non-residential applications. Governments in North America have taken several initiatives to promote the use of photovoltaic systems in the region. These initiatives include the National Community Solar Partnership, and Climate Action Incentive Fund among others. Moreover, the solar installation capacity in the residential and commercial sectors of the region is expected to increase in the coming years due to its developed economy, availability of large PV modules, and a robust inverter customer base.

Key Players

Leading players in the thin-film photovoltaic companies include KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), First Solar (US), Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (US), Hanwha Qcells (South Korea), Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd. (UK), and SHARP CORPORATION (Japan). JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd. (China), AVANCIS GmbH (Germany), MiaSole (US), Solbian (Italy), SOLARA (Germany), Custom Solar BIPV Panels – MetSolar (Lithuania), Enecom S.r.l. (Italy), TRONY (China), NanoPV Solar Inc. (New Jersey), QS SOLAR (China), Heliatek (Germany), Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (China), Jinko Solar (China), Trinasolar (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sol Voltaics (Sweden), Tandem PV, Inc. (US), SOLAR FRONTIER K.K. (Japan), and REC Solar Holdings AS (Norway) are few other key companies operating in the thin-film photovoltaic market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=31

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Next-Generation Solar Cell Market by Material Type (Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), Amorphous Silicon, Gallium-Arsenide, Others), Installation (On-Grid, Off-Grid), End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis by Type of Structure (Planar and Mesoporous), Product (Rigid and Flexible), Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utility), Type, Application, Technology and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thin-film-pv.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thin-film.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets