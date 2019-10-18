Thin-Layer Deposition Report 2019: CVD, Ion Implantation and Epitaxy
The scope of the study is limited to the three main technologies as named in the Thin-layer deposition market. Also, this report studies and discusses the materials of these technologies, in terms of applications and properties. This research analyzes the major types of CVD, ion implantation and epitaxy systems used to manufacture products in four key industries. The report assesses and reviews trends in demand and their impact on each Thin-film technology and key market drivers within each industry.
The global Thin-film deposition market operates in a highly robust technological environment that yields both opportunities and challenges. Vendors are responding to the changing environment by innovating and delivering differentiated and high-quality solutions. The market continues to demonstrate strong growth, reaching double-digit growth in the forecasted period.
A thin-film deposition is an integral part of every industry in today's world. The primary objective of Thin-layer deposition is to impart desirable physical characteristics onto an object so that the object is suited for the required purpose. Almost all microelectronic products require some form of Thin-layer deposition or the other to preserve their longevity.
Microelectronics is one of the largest End-user industries for Thin-layer deposition. It covers a broad range of products, ranging from semiconductors to flat-panel displays. Decades ago, because flat-panel displays were in their early growth stages, the products do not contribute much in the way of technological advances to the microelectronics industry.
Today, though, flat-panel displays form an integral part of any industry, contributing much in terms of volume as well as revenue to the microelectronics industry. Industries such as cutting tools, industrial and medical have impacted the demand for Thin-layer deposition. Each industry continues to register advances in technology that require more complex materials. This requires the Thin-layer deposition industry to continually evolve to remain in lockstep with them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Thin-film Industry Changes
- Technology Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Deposition Technologies
- End-user Industries
- Microelectronics
- Medical
- Industrial
- Tooling
- Key Market Drivers
- Fast-Growing Semiconductor Market
- Tremendous Number of Existing and Emerging Market Applications
- Intensive R&D by Universities, Institutes and Industrial End-users
- Key Market Challenges
- Huge Capital Investment
- Ongoing R&D Requirement
- Compliance, Restrictions and Regulatory Pressures
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Basic Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Metal-organic Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Low-pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Plasma-enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High-density Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Tetra-ethoxysilane Ozone Chemistry
- Ion-implantation Technology
- Beamline Ion Implantation
- Plasma-immersion Ion Implantation
- Ion-assisted Deposition
- Ion Beam-assisted Deposition
- Epitaxy
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry
- Microelectronics
- Semiconductor Applications of CVD
- Semiconductor Applications of Ion Implantation
- Epitaxy Applications for Semiconductors
- Components
- Flat-Panel Displays
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Medical Industry
- Medical Products
- Industrial
- Product Definition
- Technology
- Aerospace Market
- Industrial Thin-film Applications
- Industrial CVD and Ion-implantation Market Growth Factors
- Tooling
- Product Definition
- Cutting Tool Industry Competitiveness
- New Product Development
- International Market Growth
- Technology
- Cutting Tool Growth Factors
- Cutting Tool Applications
- CVD Reactor Types
- CVD versus PVD Process
- Industry Competitiveness of Thin-film Processes in Microelectronics
- Economic Conditions in Microelectronics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material
- Chemical Vapor Deposition Materials
- Ion-implantation Materials
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy Materials
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Americas
- EMEA
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Chemical Vapor Deposition-related Patents
- Ion Implantation-related Patents
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy-related Patents
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Next Generation Applications
- Gradual Replacement of Si by GaN and SiC
- Demand for Impenetrable, High Purity, Homogeneous Coating Surface Materials
- Emerging Opportunities for Thin-film Technology
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment
- Aixtron Se
- Applied Matericals Inc.
- CVD Equipment Corp.
- IHI Hauzer B.V.
- IHI Ionbond
- Koku.S.Ai Semiconductor Equipment Corp.
- Lam Research Corp.
- Oerlikon Balzers
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sumco Corp.
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
Chapter 11 Acronyms
