Thin-Layer Deposition Report 2019: CVD, Ion Implantation and Epitaxy

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin-Layer Deposition: CVD, Ion Implantation and Epitaxy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the study is limited to the three main technologies as named in the Thin-layer deposition market. Also, this report studies and discusses the materials of these technologies, in terms of applications and properties. This research analyzes the major types of CVD, ion implantation and epitaxy systems used to manufacture products in four key industries. The report assesses and reviews trends in demand and their impact on each Thin-film technology and key market drivers within each industry.



The global Thin-film deposition market operates in a highly robust technological environment that yields both opportunities and challenges. Vendors are responding to the changing environment by innovating and delivering differentiated and high-quality solutions. The market continues to demonstrate strong growth, reaching double-digit growth in the forecasted period.



A thin-film deposition is an integral part of every industry in today's world. The primary objective of Thin-layer deposition is to impart desirable physical characteristics onto an object so that the object is suited for the required purpose. Almost all microelectronic products require some form of Thin-layer deposition or the other to preserve their longevity.



Microelectronics is one of the largest End-user industries for Thin-layer deposition. It covers a broad range of products, ranging from semiconductors to flat-panel displays. Decades ago, because flat-panel displays were in their early growth stages, the products do not contribute much in the way of technological advances to the microelectronics industry.



Today, though, flat-panel displays form an integral part of any industry, contributing much in terms of volume as well as revenue to the microelectronics industry. Industries such as cutting tools, industrial and medical have impacted the demand for Thin-layer deposition. Each industry continues to register advances in technology that require more complex materials. This requires the Thin-layer deposition industry to continually evolve to remain in lockstep with them.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Thin-film Industry Changes

Technology Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Deposition Technologies

End-user Industries

Microelectronics

Medical

Industrial

Tooling

Key Market Drivers

Fast-Growing Semiconductor Market

Tremendous Number of Existing and Emerging Market Applications

Intensive R&D by Universities, Institutes and Industrial End-users

Key Market Challenges

Huge Capital Investment

Ongoing R&D Requirement

Compliance, Restrictions and Regulatory Pressures

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Basic Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition

Metal-organic Chemical Vapor Deposition

Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

Low-pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

Plasma-enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-density Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition

Tetra-ethoxysilane Ozone Chemistry

Ion-implantation Technology

Beamline Ion Implantation

Plasma-immersion Ion Implantation

Ion-assisted Deposition

Ion Beam-assisted Deposition

Epitaxy

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

Microelectronics

Semiconductor Applications of CVD

Semiconductor Applications of Ion Implantation

Epitaxy Applications for Semiconductors

Components

Flat-Panel Displays

Light-Emitting Diodes

Medical Industry

Medical Products

Industrial

Product Definition

Technology

Aerospace Market

Industrial Thin-film Applications

Industrial CVD and Ion-implantation Market Growth Factors

Tooling

Product Definition

Cutting Tool Industry Competitiveness

New Product Development

International Market Growth

Technology

Cutting Tool Growth Factors

Cutting Tool Applications

CVD Reactor Types

CVD versus PVD Process

Industry Competitiveness of Thin-film Processes in Microelectronics

Economic Conditions in Microelectronics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

Chemical Vapor Deposition Materials

Ion-implantation Materials

Molecular Beam Epitaxy Materials

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Chemical Vapor Deposition-related Patents

Ion Implantation-related Patents

Molecular Beam Epitaxy-related Patents

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Next Generation Applications

Gradual Replacement of Si by GaN and SiC

Demand for Impenetrable, High Purity, Homogeneous Coating Surface Materials

Emerging Opportunities for Thin-film Technology

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment

Aixtron Se

Applied Matericals Inc.

CVD Equipment Corp.

IHI Hauzer B.V.

IHI Ionbond

Koku.S.Ai Semiconductor Equipment Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

Oerlikon Balzers

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumco Corp.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Chapter 11 Acronyms



