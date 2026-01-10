Think Academy Debuts Class+ Intelligent Learning System at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Academy concluded its participation at CES 2026 after generating strong interest around Class+, its AI-powered Intelligent Learning System, and a broader portfolio of education technology solutions. Engagement from educators, parents, and industry professionals reflected growing demand for classroom-ready tools that support personalized learning at scale for elementary- and middle-school learners.

Class+ is an AI-powered smart classroom system that transforms traditional learning environments into personalized, interactive experiences. By synchronizing the teacher's screen with each student's Think Academy TalPad device, the platform enables real-time grading, individualized practice, and immediate feedback during class. Advanced Optical Character Recognition technology accurately evaluates handwritten responses submitted on the device, while proprietary MathGPT and Item Response Theory–based algorithms analyze error patterns and surface targeted insights to help teachers address learning gaps more efficiently.

The system supports multiple international standards, including the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics, and draws on more than a decade of Think Academy instructional content. Student-facing interfaces on TalPad emphasize engagement through intuitive, game-inspired design, while teacher displays remain streamlined and curriculum-focused.

About Think Academy

Think Academy leverages more than 20 years of educational research to build technology that helps children master core fundamentals in math, science, and essential learning habits.

