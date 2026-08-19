Think Academy Introduces Class+, Reimagining Mathematics Learning Through Exploration and Growth

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Academy, a global K–12 mathematics education provider, is exploring a new approach to mathematics learning through Class+, an innovative classroom experience being piloted across selected learning centers in multiple markets. By connecting instruction, practice, and feedback within one integrated classroom environment, Class+ enables teachers and students to engage in a more responsive learning process.

Students participate in an interactive Class+ mathematics lesson at a Think Academy learning center. (Photo credit: Think Academy)

As technology continues to reshape how students learn and how educators support learning, new possibilities are emerging for classroom experiences. Yet one fundamental challenge remains: students learn in different ways and at different paces, while traditional classrooms often move at a shared pace. Teachers have always worked to support diverse learners, but providing timely and personalized guidance for every student within the same lesson remains a complex challenge.

At Think Academy, learning goes beyond acquiring knowledge and skills. The company believes meaningful education should help students develop curiosity, confidence, independent thinking, and the ability to approach challenges with persistence. In mathematics education, this means helping students build strong foundations, develop problem-solving abilities, and understand the thinking behind mathematical concepts. This belief shapes Think Academy's approach to learning design. Students should not simply receive knowledge, but actively explore ideas, engage with meaningful challenges, and clearly understand their own progress throughout the learning journey.

Class+ represents one step in this ongoing exploration. By rethinking how technology can support classroom interaction, Class+ brings this educational philosophy into everyday mathematics classrooms.

"Meaningful innovation in education is not about adding more technology to the classroom—it is about using technology to better support teaching and learning," said Clara Lin, Head of Educational Innovation and Class+ Initiative at Think Academy. "We believe great teaching begins with understanding students. The future of education is not replacing teachers with technology. It is giving teachers better tools to understand every student in their classroom. Technology should help teachers see learning more clearly, make more informed decisions, and create more meaningful interactions with students."

Built around an interactive teacher board and individual student learning pads, Class+ connects teaching, practice, and feedback into a continuous classroom experience. The system is designed around three principles that reflect Think Academy's vision for effective mathematics learning:

Active Learning: Every Student Participates

Mathematical thinking develops through exploration and engagement, not passive memorization. Through interactive activities, continuous practice, and classroom participation, Class+ encourages students to think, respond, and build understanding throughout the lesson.

Personalized Practice: Every Learner Receives the Right Challenge

Every student develops differently. Class+ supports differentiated learning by adapting practice activities based on student understanding, allowing learners to move forward with confidence while receiving targeted support when needed.

Visible Progress: Every Family Understands Learning

Growth becomes more meaningful when it can be seen. By connecting classroom participation, learning records, and personalized assignments, Class+ provides teachers with deeper insights into student progress and helps them better understand each learner's development. Instead of seeing learning only through final scores, families gain a clearer view of their child's participation, progress, and areas for growth.

Building on its initial pilot experience across multiple markets, Think Academy plans to expand Class+ to more learning centers globally in 2027, continuing its commitment to research-informed teaching, classroom innovation, and student-centered learning experiences. Through continued exploration and innovation, Think Academy aims to create learning environments where students can think independently, approach challenges with confidence, and develop the mathematical abilities needed to thrive in the future.

About Think Academy

Think Academy is a global education company specializing in K–12 mathematics enrichment and advanced learning. The company has served 30,000+ students worldwide through research-driven curriculum, experienced educators, and innovative classroom solutions. Today, Think Academy operates learning centers and online programs across 10 countries and regions, helping students build mathematical thinking, problem-solving ability, and the confidence required for long-term growth and future readiness. For more information, visit www.thethinkacademy.com/inperson.

SOURCE Think Academy