Think Academy's Think Kids Shines at 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, Pioneering AI-Era Early Childhood Education

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Academy, a global leader in education technology, proudly announces the prominent participation of its innovative preschool program, Think Kids, at the highly anticipated 2026 ASU+GSV Summit. The summit, a beacon for global EdTech advancements, has drawn attention from experts and practitioners worldwide, with Think Kids receiving significant acclaim for its forward-thinking approach to early childhood development.

Think Academy's Think Kids booth at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, showcasing its innovative CPA+E methodology to global educators and tech professionals Alex Peng, President of Think Academy, shares his vision for Think Kids at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the next generation of AI-ready learners globally

Think Kids, designed for preschoolers aged 3-6, is built upon the advanced CPA+E (Concrete, Pictorial, Abstract, and Express) methodology. This unique framework fosters critical thinking and expressive abilities, ensuring children are well-equipped to thrive in the AI era and benefit from lifelong learning. The program's emphasis on making learning tangible, visual, abstract, and articulable reimagines what foundational education can look like in the AI era.

Alex Peng, President of Think Academy, was invited to share insights on a panel titled "Enduring Innovation: How K12's Established Leaders are Evolving in the Age of AI." Peng emphasized the transformative power of early childhood education in the AI era, stating, "Think Kids embodies our vision for nurturing future leaders. Its innovative CPA+E methodology is precisely what young learners need to develop the critical thinking and expressive skills essential for navigating an AI-driven world. We are seeing incredible results and global enthusiasm for this program."

Highlighting Think Academy's dedication to student-centric learning, Jiani Hou, Think Academy Principal, stated, "Our Think Kids program delivers an engaging and efficient learning experience through small-size class, interactive 30-minute live sessions, and personalized teacher encouragement. This pedagogical approach ensures that every student internalizes knowledge to the point of articulating it with clarity and confidence - a cornerstone for navigating the AI era—empowering families to support each child's unique developmental journey."

A principal from California commented, "In the AI education era, products like Think Kids play a vital role in evolving the education landscape. They don't just teach facts; they effectively cultivate a child's comprehensive abilities—thinking and expression—which are the ultimate competitive advantages." This sentiment resonates with Think Academy's philosophy of nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Think Academy's presence at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit reaffirms its unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education on a global scale. With Think Kids, the brand is not only setting new benchmarks in early childhood development but is also being embraced by parents and children worldwide, proving its powerful product capabilities and charting an inspiring trajectory for preparing the next generation to lead in an AI-driven world. Think Academy is dedicated to fostering a global community of lifelong learners, making a profound impact on education across continents.

About Think Academy

Think Academy is a leading global education technology company dedicated to fostering comprehensive abilities and lifelong growth in students aged 3-18. We leverage advanced technology and expert pedagogy to empower students worldwide, cultivating critical thinking, problem-solving, and expressive skills essential for success in an evolving global landscape.

SOURCE Think Academy