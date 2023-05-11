Think Summit: Premier Digital Marketing Conference for Emerging Technology and AI Returns to New York City

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Summit: Marketer & Machine, the premier technology and AI conference for marketers, is returning to New York City from June 14-15 at the Glasshouse.

This two-day event run by Movable Ink, the personalized content platform for digital marketing leaders, promises to be an exciting and informative experience with keynote speakers, including four-time boxing champion Laila Ali who will join Movable Ink's CEO and Co-Founder, Vivek Sharma, on stage for a fireside chat where the two will discuss how she stays motivated and maintains a champion mindset in her business ventures and personal life.

Award-winning marketer and cultural translator Marcus Collins, serving as the Head of Strategy at Wieden+Kennedy New York and as marketing professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, will also be gracing the stage with a keynote on the future of brand.

This year's conference will cover topics such as Human-Centered Marketing & AI, Recession-Proof Marketing, Data & Privacy, as well as Cross-Channel personalization. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, learn from the best in the industry, and participate in networking activities.

"As the leading martech SaaS platform in AI, we are excited to be bringing our clients together to compare notes on how they are using our AI products to transform their production process and drive double digit performance growth. For those who are not using AI just yet, we hope to give attendees some ideas on how and why they may want to start using it in their marketing program," said Alison Lindland, CMO at Movable Ink.

Movable Ink is inviting marketers to take center stage from pioneering brands in a range of industries - from retail to financial services, media, travel, and much more, promising actionable insights and inspiration for all attendees.

For more information about Think Summit, including the full speaker lineup, as well as how to register to join, please visit: www.thinksummit.nyc .

