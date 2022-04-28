THINK Surgical and Concordia University Receive NSERC Alliance and MEDTEQ+ 3-Year Grant to Develop Artificial Intelligence for Robotic Surgery

"THINK Surgical's open-platform is an excellent option for AI-powered applications." Prof. Hassan Rivaz Concordia Univ. Tweet this

"This grant will support ground-breaking research intended to improve the performance of existing and new clinical systems, thereby benefiting patients through improved clinical outcomes," said Prof. Hassan Rivaz, the project's primary investigator. "THINK Surgical's open-platform is an excellent option for AI-powered applications." Prof. Rivaz directs the IMage Processing and Characterization of Tissue (IMPACT) laboratory at Concordia University and is also an associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging.

"We collaborated with Prof. Rivaz on a previous NSERC Alliance project with extremely positive results," said Sunil Rottoo, Director of Advanced Development at THINK Surgical's Software Innovation Lab in Montreal. "This new, three-year grant will allow us to deepen our expertise in AI while exploring new areas, including image registration."

THINK Surgical's Software Innovation Lab was established in 2015 to lead the software development for THINK's next-generation robotics solutions. The research conducted at Concordia University's IMPACT laboratory focuses on development of novel image analysis techniques to improve healthcare and the development of novel techniques for ultrasound imaging, image-guided interventions, and image registration.

