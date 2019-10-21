THINK Surgical Announces New Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Weiner as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today, October 21, 2019. Mr. Weiner is responsible for finance, accounting, investor relations, business intelligence and overall business operations. As a senior member of the executive team, Mr. Weiner reports directly to John Hahn, CEO.

"We are excited to have Paul Weiner join our team," said John Hahn, CEO and president of THINK Surgical, Inc. "His depth and breadth of knowledge regarding financial operations will serve our company well and we look forward to our future under his business and financial planning guidance."

Mr. Weiner has more than 25 years of experience providing strategic insight and tactical direction in the areas of: accounting and finance; financial planning; SEC filings; corporate treasury and cash management; medical insurance and benefits; property and casualty insurance; information technology; facilities management; and investor relations.

Most recently, Mr. Weiner served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Conformis, Inc., which manufactures orthopedic implant technology. During his five-year tenure, Mr. Weiner was a valued member of the executive management team and instrumental in taking Conformis public. Prior to joining Conformis, Mr. Weiner spent 18 years at Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc., a company engaged in research, development, manufacturing and sales of medical laser devices where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President among other positions during his tenure.

"This is an exciting time to join THINK Surgical and given the cutting-edge technology produced by THINK, which is truly transforming orthopedic surgery, I believe the company is poised for tremendous growth," said Paul Weiner, CFO, THINK Surgical, Inc. "I am proud to join the THINK family and look forward to working with the company's outstanding team and helping to lead the company to the next level."

Recently, THINK Surgical announced it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the TSolution One® Total Knee Application for use in total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in the United States. TSolution One®, the only fully active robot for TKA, was previously awarded CE Marking and has been actively marketed in Asia Pacific and European markets. More than 550 TKA procedures have been successfully completed worldwide with the TSolution One® Total Knee Application to date.

Five surgeons from Cleveland, OH; Hackensack, NJ; Houston, TX; Durham, NC; and New York, NY participated in the clinical trial, which confirmed the safety and efficacy of the TSolution One® Total Knee Application compared to traditional knee replacement using manual surgical instrumentation. Study enrollment was completed in December 2018 and included 115 patients.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc. is committed to the future of orthopedic surgery and to improving patient care through the development of leading-edge precision technology. THINK Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets active robotics for hip and knee replacement surgery and maintains an open implant policy, allowing surgeons maximum choice for their patients. For more information, please visit www.THINKSurgical.com.

